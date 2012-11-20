Germany and France agree to hold 12 pct each in EADS-report

BERLIN Nov 20 Germany and France have reached
an agreement under which each government would hold a 12 percent
stake in aerospace and defence group EADS going
forward, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Citing government sources, Handelsblatt said that the
agreement would mean governments, including Spain which owns 5.5
percent, would in the future hold roughly 30 percent in the
parent of planemaker Airbus.
The German and French governments could not immediately be
reached for comment. EADS declined comment on the report.
Germany, which has never held a substantial direct stake in
EADS, has been preparing the purchase of shares held by carmaker
Daimler after talks on a $45 billion merger between
EADS and Britain's BAE Systems collapsed last month.
Already concerned about the French gaining a step up on them
within Airbus, the Germans vetoed the deal out of concern their
influence would be reduced further in the combined group.
Daimler currently controls a 22.5 percent voting stake in
EADS, holding 15 percent directly and a further 7.5 percent
belonging to a consortium of private and public sector
investors.
Under the current shareholder pact between France and
Germany, this is counterbalanced on the French side by a 15
percent government holding and 7.5 percent stake owned by media
firm Lagardere.