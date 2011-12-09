UPDATE 1-France delays EADS succession decision -sources

* Airbus parent preparing for handover in mid-2012
* Key board meeting ends without reshuffle announcement
* Paris asks for more time in board deliberations -sources
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, Dec 9 Europe's EADS held
off naming a successor to chief executive Louis Gallois and
preparing other key changes after France asked for more time to
finalize the politically sensitive handover, people familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
A key board meeting ended with no announcement or comments
from the Franco-German-led company or its leading shareholders.
French media reports had said the board would move to enact
a political agreement which provides for top posts to rotate
between executives from France and Germany every five years.
That would pave the way for a smooth handover in mid-2012
and avoid a repeat of past tensions at Europe's leading
aerospace group, which was founded in 2000 from a merger of
aerospace assets from France, Germany and Spain.
Gallois is expected to hand over the CEO role to German-born
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders when his mandate expires in
mid-2012, allowing Airbus no.2 Fabrice Bregier, a Frenchman, to
step up as the head of the world's largest commercial jetmaker
and spearhead its competition with U.S. rival Boeing.
Arnaud Lagardere, head of French media conglomerate
Lagardere, is expected to replace Bodo Uebber, the
finance director of German carmaker Daimler, as
chairman under a 2007 accord between French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and Angela Merkel aimed at clearing the air at EADS.
The top appointments are not seen as in doubt but the
discussion comes at a delicate time as France and Germany, which
exercise influence over EADS through a public-private
shareholder pact, focus intensely on Europe's debt crisis.
"The French government has asked for more information about
the way forward," a person familiar with the matter said.
An analyst of Franco-German industrial activities who is
usually well briefed on political decisions affecting EADS said
the French government had unexpectedly held up the process.
"The French government is saying that now is not the time,"
the analyst said, asking not to be named.
There was no immediate comment from the French government.
EADS rejected media suggestions that the board had failed to
make a decision. "The company never said it was going to take
decisions on a specific date," said an EADS spokesman.
"Decisions will be communicated in due time and the board is
working well along a normal process that is in place."
ROOM FOR MANEUVER
The appointments coincide with sensitive changes in the EADS
structure after the German government agreed to buy a third of
carmaker Daimler's stake to prevent the shares
disappearing on the market and upsetting the ownership balance.
Daimler's 22.5 percent voting stake mirrors stakes of 15
percent held by the French government and 7.5 percent held by
Lagardere. The carmaker has offered to remain a steward for
German interests by keeping voting rights for its shares.
The EADS shareholder pact is labyrinthine in its complexity
but is seen as one of the most important charters of
Franco-German efforts to achieve more integration alongside the
euro. The direction of one of Europe's most strategic companies
and its 100,000 high-tech jobs is a sensitive political issue.
Merkel and Sarkozy were due to join other European leaders
in Brussels late on Thursday for what France billed as a last
chance summit to prevent a collapse of the single currency.
Although there is no connection between EADS and the crisis
talks, the delayed management decision is described as a
tactical opportunity for France to keep a little extra room for
maneuver while waiting to see how events unfold in coming weeks.
The EADS board will resume discussion of the top nominations
and less senior appointments at its next meeting in January.