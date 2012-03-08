UPDATE 2-EADS warns Europe over meddling, trade row

* 2011 operating profit rises 38 pct, sales rise 7 pct
* EADS forecasts rise in operating profit in 2012
* Shares rise as much as around 10 pct
* Airbus plans to increase A330 production rate
* EADS says Airbus A350 programme very challenging
By Tim Hepher and James Regan
PARIS, March 8 European aerospace group
EADS took aim at Berlin and Brussels over jobs and
trade on Thursday, showing a renewed confidence after overcoming
past cost problems to post better-than-expected results.
Chief Executive Louis Gallois defended plans by his
successor, Airbus Chief Tom Enders, to focus more of the group's
activities near Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, despite
misgivings in the German government.
Gallois, unveiling his last results before retiring in June,
confirmed that a German official in charge of aerospace policy,
Peter Hintze, had written to Enders calling for more activities
of the company, set up in 2000 by French, German and minority
Spanish interests, to be based in Germany.
The call appeared to rekindle national rivalries which
destabilised the group and often roiled its stock in the past,
but the chief executive was keen to dispel fears of a new period
of instabilty despite offering few details.
"This letter is certainly not appropriate and certainly not
in accordance with governance of a listed company," Gallois said
as EADS doubled its dividend and reported higher 2011 profits.
"Together with Tom Enders and the executive committee we are
working without flags on the table. Nobody inside the company
wants to change that. We will continue that way without external
inference," Gallois said.
The spat between EADS and Germany is the most serious since
relations were strained by cost overruns and delays on the A400M
airlifter, Europe's largest arms project, in 2009.
EADS also urged Berlin to speed up decisions on defence
procurement which have left a gap in the portfolio of its
defence division.
EADS was originally set up in 2000 on strict power-sharing
lines between French and German interests, with Spain as a
junior partner, and for years was beset by in-fighting.
Analysts say Gallois has overcome many of the internal
disputes and focused attention on stabilising the A400M and the
A380 superjumbo, which triggered a crisis over delays in 2006.
Gallois did, however, confirm that Airbus would have to pay
105 million euros ($138 million) to repair cracks in parts of
the wings inside dozens of A380s.
CHINA TRADE WARNING
EADS predicted a big jump in operating profit to 2.5 billion
euros in 2012 as it posted better-than-expected 2011 earnings on
the back of brisk demand for Airbus passenger jets and progress
in bringing costs under control on its A380 superjumbo.
Figures unveiled on Thursday showed Airbus, the world's
largest commercial planemaker ahead of Boeing, appears to
have put a lid on recurring costs on the A380 - seen as a vital
step if Airbus is to match the fatter margins of its main rival.
Investors pushed shares in EADS up as much as 10 percent.
In a rare move, the company publicly took on the European
Commission over emissions rules, while exposing growing fears
that China could carry out a threat to retaliate by cancelling
plane orders, dragging the airline industry into a trade war.
Airbus set out plans to increase production of its A330 to
record levels for a wide-body jet, but made clear this was at
risk if the European Union remained isolated in an international
row over plans to charge airlines for emissions.
It said it would increase production of the popular A330 to
11 a month in the second quarter of 2014, provided opposition
from China and others did not derail aircraft orders.
China has threatened retaliation over plans to charge
airlines through the European Union's emissions trading scheme.
Gallois said the planned production rate depended on demand
from Chinese airlines, pointing out that any Chinese aircraft
orders must be ratified by the Beijing government.
Hong Kong Airlines was reported this week to be ready to
scrap a $4 billion order for 10 A380s over the row.
EADS posted a 38 percent increase in 2011 operating profit
to 1.696 billion euros on revenue that rose 7 percent to 49.13
billion. Net income rose 87 percent to 1.03 billion.
Analysts on average expected EADS to report operating profit
of 1.3 billion euros on revenue of 48.14 billion and net profit
of 687 million, according to a Reuters poll.
The results, which contrasted starkly with weak earnings
from Europe's largest airline by revenue, Air France-KLM
, reflected higher deliveries and improved pricing at
Airbus, which like rival Boeing enjoys strong demand from
emerging markets.
Airbus said it would devote maximum energy to securing its
next big project, the A350 carbon-fibre passenger jet, which it
described as "very challenging". It said the A350's schedule was
tightening but it did not include new provisions.
The aircraft's biggest customer, Qatar Airways, said on
Wednesday it did not want to see further delays beyond a
six-month slippage in the earliest deliveries already announced.