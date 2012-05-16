UPDATE 2-EADS beats forecasts despite A380 cracks charge

* Q1 operating profit before one-offs up 109 pct
* Q1 revenue up 16 percent to 11.4 bln euros
* Sees drag on A380 operating income in 2012/13
* EADS shares up 2.8 percent
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, May 16 Europe's largest aerospace firm,
EADS, beat forecasts with a jump in first quarter
profit, boosted by commercial jet and helicopter activities,
despite a big charge related to wing cracks on the A380
superjumbo.
The cost of dealing with the cracks more than doubled as
EADS unit Airbus took a 158 million euro ($202 million) hit for
the cost of redesigning and refitting a part and braced for a
two-year drag on its flagship project.
The move reflects efforts by the world's largest planemaker
to draw a line under an episode that threatened friction with
airlines.
That and the buoyant results helped shares in EADS rise 2.8
percent to 29.84 euros, one of few climbers in Europe, where
markets have been hit by political stalemate in Greece that
could lead to its ejection from the euro zone.
EADS shares have outperformed all other members of France's
CAC40 blue-chip index in the last 12 months.
"It is clarity and it takes away uncertainty, and the market
always hates uncertainty," said London-based aerospace analyst
Sandy Morris at Jefferies on Wednesday.
"The bulls have something to work with, but it is one
quarter and there is a hell of a long way to go."
EADS first-quarter operating profit before one-off items
doubled to 480 million euros ($613 million) as revenue climbed
16 percent to 11.4 billion, with helicopter unit Eurocopter
performing strongly.
Analysts were on average expecting operating profit of 371
million euros on revenue of 10.64 billion, according to a poll
conducted on behalf of Reuters.
TURBULENCE
Airbus had a turbulent start to the year when cracks were
discovered inside the wings of the A380, leading to weeks of
negative publicity for the world's largest passenger jet.
Authorities say the plane remains safe to fly.
In March, Airbus said the problem would cost an estimated
105 million euros and that this would be taken out of an
existing provision for repairs carried out under warranty.
On Wednesday, Airbus said it had come up with a long-term
engineering solution to the problem, but the retrofit would be
more complicated than first thought, leading to the additional
charge, bringing the total bill to 263 million euros.
There could be further charges as more aircraft work their
way through the production line and hit delivery milestones.
"With each delivery we will have to take a charge. It will
not be this year and will take long into next year until we can
deliver a full solution," EADS finance director Hans Peter Ring
told reporters.
Applying the fix to aircraft still in production will also
weigh on efforts to reduce A380 operating losses in 2012 and
2013, but EADS said this would not derail its target of breaking
even on the plane by the beginning of 2015.
Airbus declined to give further details on the repairs
pending talks with safety authorities and airlines.
The repair is likely to include changes in both the choice
of materials and the manufacturing process on the wings which
are made in Britain and joined to the rest of the aircraft in
the final assembly plant in Toulouse, France.
Airbus is most likely to start applying the changes to the
production of each 845 square metre wing from the fourth
quarter, according to people familiar with the supply chain.
Industry experts say it takes a year for the world's largest
passenger wings to be built and pass through the construction
system, so it is not until 2014 that Airbus is finally expected
to be able to close the dossier marked "cracks" and move on.
The company also said it would stick to a target of
delivering 30 A380s this year, but that this would be "more
challenging" as deliveries are shunted towards the latter part
of the year. It delivered four superjumbos in the first quarter.
Airbus said its A350 mid-sized airliner project, which began
first assembly in April, remained "very challenging".
SPAIN CONCERN
The headaches come as Airbus rides a wave of commercial
orders for jets that have also boosted rival Boeing.
Despite concerns over the economy, commercial jet orders
have been rising as Asian and Middle East carriers expand their
fleets to keep pace with growth in emerging markets and carriers
in the United States carry out long-delayed fleet modernisation.
EADS, however, struck a nervous note as the European
financial crisis spreads towards one of its host nations, Spain.
"Clearly the political situation in the euro crisis around
us is the biggest concern coming from the macro environment, and
this together with execution of our (aerospace) programmes are
probably the two big risks into the future," Ring said.
"Now in Spain we also see upcoming real issues. This is an
ongoing concern and something where we have to adapt ourselves
as a company, which we are doing in terms of hedging and cash
management," Ring told reporters.
"This is one of our big headaches today because we have seen
a lot of deterioration of counterparties, i.e. banks, over the
last two years and it has become much more difficult to deal
with such an environment."
An emblem of European integration, EADS was forged from a
merger of French, German and Spanish interests in 2000 and is
partly regarded as an industrial counterpart to monetary union.
After a record year of orders for Airbus in 2011, rival
Boeing is on course to win the annual order race this year.
Boeing last month posted stronger than expected
first-quarter profits including a 30 percent rise in revenue as
it ramped up production to meet commercial demand.