公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二

EADS says not in talks to change 60/40 BAE merger ratio

LONDON, Sept 25 Airbus parent EADS on Tuesday said it was not discussing changing the 60-40 ratio of its proposed merger with Britain's BAE Systems.

"The joint announcement published on 12 September outlining the 60-40 shareholder split is the only valid statement on this subject - any speculation suggesting a different ratio is inaccurate," EADS said in a statement.

