公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Lagardere says backs EADS management after BAE merger talks end

PARIS Oct 10 French media group Lagardere , owner of 7.5 percent of EADS, on Wednesday renewed its support in the management of the Airbus maker after its merger talks with Britain's BAE Systems failed.

"Lagardere notes the end of tie-up talks between EADS and BAE Systems and renews its faith in the management of EADS," a spokesman for Lagardere told Reuters.

