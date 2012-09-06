UPDATE 1-Airbus sales head joins EADS executive committee

PARIS, Sept 6 Europe's EADS on Thursday
named Airbus sales head John Leahy to its executive committee,
which sets strategy for the European commercial and military
aviation group.
Leahy, 62, who helped propel the planemaker from European
upstart to number one in commercial sales and deliveries, has
become Boeing Co's most visible adversary since taking
over the sales in 1994.
He was one of a handful of new appointees to a reshuffled
executive board put in place by recently installed EADS Chief
Executive Tom Enders, who previously served as CEO of Airbus.
Others included Airbus Chief Operating Officer Butschek, 51,
and the new head of the EADS defence division Cassidian,
59-year-old Bernhard Gerwert. Both moves had been expected.
EADS said on Monday Gerwert had replaced Stefan Zoller as
the head of Cassidian, the second-largest division in EADS by
revenues. Enders and Zoller were not seen as close.
Industry analysts said the new composition of the executive
committee reflected Enders' desire to provide better balance
towards Airbus, which dominates the group's annual revenues of
50 billion euros.
But the reshaped executive committee is expected to take a
broader role under Enders, concentrating on issues ranging
across the divisions rather than focusing closely on operations.
Sources familiar with the matter said a smaller group of
five committee members was expected to focus on major decisions.
Besides Enders, they include strategy chief Marwan Lahoud,
personnel chief Thierry Baril, finance director Harald Wilhelm
and Airbus chief Fabrice Bregier, the only divisional chief to
join the inner cabinet around the recently appointed CEO.
Management appointments are a sensitive issue at EADS, which
is jointly controlled by French and German interests and closely
watched by politicians on both sides of the Rhine.
Leahy, an energetic New Yorker with little time for European
politics, has criticized in-fighting between French and German
camps that peaked during delays to the A380 superjumbo in 2006.
The shake-up comes as Enders prepares to place his stamp on
EADS with a strategy review expected to be completed in October.
Until then, his first two months in the job have focused on
sensitive organizational matters such as placing the effective
headquarters in Toulouse, France, alongside Airbus, or merging
the human resources and finance teams of EADS and Airbus.
EADS was created in 2000 from a merger of French, German and
Spanish interests. It was Europe's response to the emergence of
large U.S. defence groups during consolidation after the Cold
War, but was beset for years by internal tensions.
The decision to base decision-making in Toulouse where most
business is generated, rather than both Paris and Munich where
EADS formally has its headquarters, caused a row with Germany
that EADS hopes will be forgotten at next week's Berlin Airshow.
Enders has said EADS must behave like a global company to
compete on international markets.