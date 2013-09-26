版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 18:52 BJT

EADS CEO says transatlantic mergers not easy task

PARIS, Sept 26 The head of European aerospace group EADS, Tom Enders, said on Thursday that transatlantic mergers should be possible at some point but that it was currently not an easy task.

