EADS sees no impact on A350 certification from Dreamliner woes

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
PARIS Jan 23 The problems affecting Boeing's 787 Dreamliner will not have any impact on the certification of Airbus' rival A350 aircraft, EADS's strategy chief said on Wednesday.
In an interview with Radio Classic, Marwan Lahoud said the certification processes of both airliners remain independent and will not influence each other.
"We will do what is needed to avoid the same problems," Lahoud said.
A key U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing in coming weeks to examine U.S. aviation safety oversight and the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to allow Boeing Co to use highly flammable lithium-ion batteries on board its new 787 Dreamliner, a congressional aide said on Tuesday.
Lahoud also denied report in French daily Les Echos that European aerospace and defence group EADS is planning to change its name to Airbus.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.