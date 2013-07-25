EADS to reorganize in 3 units, combine defence assets - sources

PARIS, July 25 European aerospace group EADS is studying plans to reorganize into three divisions under the Airbus brand as part of a strategic shake-up that could be unveiled as early as July 31, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The overhaul would bring all defence and space activities under one roof by splitting Airbus Military, which makes tankers and military transporters, away from the main Airbus planemaking division, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The reorganisation would streamline the collection of German, French and Spanish businesses that were brought together to create EADS in 2000, as the company seeks to double its margins to 10 percent by mid-decade and boost its global brand.

The new Airbus Defence & Space division would be based in Munich, the sources added. Based on 2012 figures, it would be responsible for a quarter of group revenues and profit.

Airbus, the core planemaking unit, would remain based in Toulouse. It may gain a longer name resembling that of Boeing's planemaking unit, Boeing Commercial Aircraft, to distinguish it from EADS, which is poised to rebrand itself the Airbus group.

Eurocopter, the EADS helicopter division, would remain based in southern France and would also adopt the Airbus brand name.

A spokesman for EADS declined to comment on the plans, which are subject to approval from the company's newly independent board.