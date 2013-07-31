EADS changes name to Airbus, raises jet order target

PARIS, July 31 Europe's EADS on
Wednesday confirmed plans to reorganize into three divisions and
adopt the name of its planemaker unit Airbus in a bid to unite
its businesses and boost shareholder returns.
EADS will be called Airbus Group and will combine defence
and space activities in one division that will also contain the
Airbus Military business currently twinned with passenger jets.
The announcement came as EADS also confirmed a 25 percent
increase in its 2013 order target for the core Airbus unit to
more than 1,000 aircraft and reaffirmed other group targets.
First-half underlying operating profit rose by more than
expected to 1.6 billion euros ($2.12 billion) on revenue of 26.3
billion.