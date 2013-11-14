Airbus says keeps A380 target but ready to adjust production

PARIS Nov 14 Airbus parent EADS is
sticking to plans to break even on the A380 in 2015, based on 30
deliveries that year, but a small shortfall compared to these
goals "would not be a financial disaster," its finance director
said on Thursday.
Airbus will decide at the end of the year whether any
changes in A380 production are needed as it continues to face a
handful of unsold slots for 2015, Harald Wilhelm told reporters,
confirming a Reuters report.
Airbus is meanwhile working to finalize a tentative order
from Doric Lease Corp for 20 of the superjumbos as well as other
unspecified deals, he said in a conference call.