UPDATE 1-EADS raises Airbus forecasts as 9-mth profit rises

* Nine-month revenue up 7 pct to 40 bln euros
* EBIT before one-off up 22 percent to 2.3 bln euros
* Net profit up 36 percent to 1.2 bln euros
* Airbus commercial targets raised, free cash flow cut
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, Nov 14 Airbus parent EADS raised
its forecast for passenger jet orders and deliveries on Thursday
as it posted a 22 percent increase in underlying nine-month
operating profit to 2.3 billion euros ($3.1 billion).
Europe's largest aerospace group said it now expected more
than 1,200 commercial jet orders and up to 620 deliveries in
2013, but warned it faced "significant challenges" on cash
generation and the development of its new A350 jetliner.
The company, which is in the midst of flight tests ahead of
first deliveries of the new long-haul jet scheduled for the
second half of 2014, said it expected negative free cash flow of
1.5 billion euros in 2013. It previously planned to break even.
"This reflects the company's investment into production
ramp-up and development programmes as well as recent government
customer budgetary constraints," it said in a statement.
Airbus, whose operating profit leaped 85 percent in the
first nine months and offset a drop in performance at the
Eurocopter helicopter division, is developing the A350 to
compete with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and proposed new
777X.
EADS had previously forecast more than 1,000 Airbus orders
and 600-610 deliveries in 2013. It has already exceeded the new
order target with 1,265 gross orders by the end of October.
So far this year it is ahead of rival Boeing on orders but
lags behind its arch-rival on deliveries.
Both companies are entering a delicate phase of ramping up
production of their latest jets amid pressure on an increasingly
global supply chain.
Boeing workers earlier voted down a proposed new labour
contract, overshadowing plans to launch the 777X at next week's
Dubai Airshow.
Boeing last month posted 12 percent higher quarterly profit
and raised its full-year forecast on soaring commercial aircraft
production and margins.