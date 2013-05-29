EADS chief hikes 2013 order goal for Airbus

May 29 Airbus is on course to sell more than 800
aircraft in 2013, beating its initial order target by more than
a hundred units, the chief executive of parent EADS
said on Wednesday.
The comments point to potentially robust sales at the Paris
Air Show next month, where Airbus will battle arch-rival Boeing
for a slice of demand driven by new fuel-saving models.
"I am comfortably forecasting that Airbus gross orders will
be well above 800 units in 2013," CEO Tom Enders told a
shareholders' meeting in Amsterdam.
Cumulative orders between January and April stood at 514
aircraft. Airbus started the year with a sales goal of 700 after
slipping behind U.S. competitor Boeing last year. The company's
sales chief last month predicted full-year orders of 750 jets.
Enders and Denis Ranque, attending his first shareholder
meeting as chairman, said EADS would maintain a dividend payout
ratio in line with the sector after lifting it to 40 percent.
EADS proposed a dividend for 2012 of 0.6 euros, up from 0.45
euros for the previous year when the payout stood at 35 percent.