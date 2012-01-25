Trichet to join board of EADS -report

PARIS Jan 25 Jean-Claude Trichet, the
former president of the European Central Bank, is set to become
a board member of Airbus parent EADS as part of a
long-awaited management reshuffle at the Franco-German aerospace
group, according to Les Echos.
The involvement of Trichet, whose nomination is expected at
a board meeting on Thursday, underscores how EADS remains the
key industrial pillar of the French-German relationship at the
heart of Europe.
EADS declined comment.
The details of the other management changes are already well
known, but there had been some doubt over the timing given the
political sensitivities involved.
German-born Airbus CEO Tom Enders is due to replace
Frenchman Louis Gallois as the chief executive of EADS, while
Fabrice Bregier of France will take over Airbus, the world's
largest passenger jetmaker ahead of Boeing.
Gunter Butschek, a former auto executive brought in to run
Airbus operations last March, is tipped to replace Bregier as
the planemaker's number two while Arnaud Lagardere, son of the
company's co-founder and head of media form Lagardere which owns
a key stake, is due to become chairman.
The changes will not formally take effect until the EADS
shareholders' meeting on May 31, Les Echos said.