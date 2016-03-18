版本:
U.S. FDA rejects Eagle Pharma's blood thinner

March 18 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its drug to prevent blood clots in certain patients undergoing heart surgery.

The regulator did not approve the drug's marketing application in its present form and requested additional information, the drug developer said on Friday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

