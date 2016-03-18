UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA rejects Eagle Pharma's blood thinner

* Drug improved version of Medicines Co's Angiomax

By Rosmi Shaji

March 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to prevent blood clots in patients undergoing certain heart procedures, sending its shares down 22 percent on Friday.

The drug, Kangio, is an improved version of The Medicines Co's off-patent anticoagulant Angiomax.

Kangio contains the same active ingredient as Angiomax but is a ready-to-use version, unlike the older drug which has to be reconstituted with water and further diluted before it can be administered.

The FDA issued a complete response letter for Kangio, seeking additional information on the drug, Eagle Pharma said. The regulator issues a complete response letter when a new or generic treatment cannot be approved in its present form

Kangio's rejection was unexpected, RBC Capital's Randall Stanicky said, but he noted that commercial expectations for the drug had been lowered given the generic competition for Angiomax.

Angiomax copycats from Hospira, a unit of Pfizer Inc and Sandoz, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG were launched in 2015.

The Medicines Co has been struggling since it lost patent protection for its flagship drug, which led the company to review strategic options including a potential sale.

Medicines Co is also embroiled in patent litigation with several other generic manufacturers.

Kangio, like Angiomax, is designed to prevent blood clots in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty, a procedure where a catheter or a stent is used to widen blocked arteries. Both the drugs are taken along with aspirin.

Heart disease is the leading cause of deaths in the United States and accounts for one in every seven, according to the American Heart Association.

Shares of Eagle Pharma, which said it would work with the FDA to address its comments regarding Kangio, were trading at $43.34 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)