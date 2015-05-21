Vanguard Natural to buy Eagle Rock Energy

May 21 Oil producer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC said it would buy Eagle Rock Energy Partners LP for $474 million in stock.

Vanguard will also assume Eagle Rock's debt of $140 million as of March 31, the company said.

Eagle Rock unitholders will receive $3.05 per unit based on Vanguard's closing price as of May 21. The offer represents a 24.5 percent premium to Eagle Rock's closing price on Thursday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)