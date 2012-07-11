UPDATE 1-Eagle Bulk Shipping CFO resigns

July 11 Drybulk shipper Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc said its chief financial officer Alan Ginsberg has resigned and named Adir Katzav, director of financial reporting, the new CFO.

Katzav takes over at a time when the company is battling a high debt load and lower rates for shipping drybulk commodities like iron ore, grains and coal.

Rates for dry bulk vessels crashed in the last four years as a large number of new ships were delivered before the economic downturn. Daily rates for large drybulk vessels fell to a low of about $4,400 last year from $230,000 in 2008.

Eagle's long-term debt has also been a cause of concern.

The debt-laden company last month reached an agreement with its lenders to extend the term of its credit facility a nd permanently waive any purported defaults.

Eagle Bulk shares were down slightly at $2.98 in early trade on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.