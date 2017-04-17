UPDATE 2-Blackstone to buy EagleClaw Midstream for about $2 bln

* Deal expected to close by the end of July
* EagleClaw's assets include over 375 miles of gas pipelines
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, the
largest privately held operator of pipelines and processing
facilities in West Texas' Delaware Basin, said it agreed to be
bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about
$2 billion.
Private equity firms, including Blackstone, Carlyle Group
, and CVC Partners, have built up significant firepower in
recent years to invest in the oil and gas industry, where asset
prices have dipped sharply since crude oil prices collapsed
mid-2014.
Blackstone said in August it would invest about $1.5 billion
in the Permian basin.
The Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oil patch, has emerged
as the industry's favorite destination amid a recovery in crude
oil prices.
More than $28 billion was pumped into land acquisitions last
year in the region, more than triple what was spent in 2015.
The resurgence in shale oil and gas production is expected
to spur increased spending on pipelines and processing
infrastructure.
In the Delaware Basin region of the Permian, private equity
firms have accounted for more than 46 percent of growth in new
gas processing systems, according to Barclays.
EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC said on Monday the all-cash
deal includes about $1.25 billion in debt, financed by Jefferies
LLC.
The deal is expected to close by the end of July, the
company said.
Midland, Texas-based EagleClaw's assets include over 375
miles of natural gas pipelines and 320 million cubic feet per
day of processing capacity.
Jefferies LLC is the financial adviser to EagleClaw, while
Morgan Stanley and Intrepid Partners LLC advised Blackstone.
