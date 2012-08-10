UPDATE 1-Eagle Rock to buy BP's two Texas plants for $228 mln

Aug 10 Eagle Rock Energy Partners said
it will acquire BP America Production Co's two processing
plants and associated gathering system in the Texas Panhandle
for $227.5 million in cash to expand in the liquids-rich region.
The companies will also enter into a 20-year, fixed-fee gas
gathering and processing agreement at deal closing under which
Eagle Rock will gather and process BP's natural gas production
from existing connected wells.
"The acquisition adds significant scale and reach to our
existing position in additional liquids-rich natural gas plays,"
Eagle Rock Chief Executive Joseph Mills said in a statement.
The Texas Panhandle includes the liquids-rich Granite Wash
and Cleveland acreages.
The BP Panhandle System gathering volumes in the first half
of 2012 averaged about 180 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d),
Eagle Rock said.
The system consists of two cryogenic processing plants - the
Sunray and Hemphill - with processing capacity of about 220
mmcf/d and about 2,500 miles of gathering pipelines spread over
350,000 acres.
BP earlier this month agreed to sell its liquefied petroleum
gas distribution business in Britain to DCC for $63
million. BP is involved in a $38 billion asset disposal
programme, which is raising funds to help pay for the ongoing
cost of cleaning up the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Eagle Rock, which has a market value of $1.22 billion, will
also process BP and its joint venture partners all future
natural gas production from new wells drilled within an initial
two-year period from closing.
The transaction, which is expected to close on October 1,
will add to earnings from 2014, Eagle Rock said in a statement.
Shares of Eagle Rock, which have lost about 24 percent of
their value in the past seven months, closed at $8.96 on the
Nasdaq on Friday.