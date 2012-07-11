版本:
New Issue-Eagle Rock Energy adds $250 mln notes

July 11 Eagle Rock Energy Partners, LP 
on Tuesday added $250 million to an existing senior note issue,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: EAGLE ROCK ENERGY PARTNERS

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 8.375 PCT   MATURITY    06/01/2019
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.501   FIRST PAY   12/01/2012
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 8.666 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/13/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 771 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

