How to Play It: An earnings season full of surprises

NEW YORK Jan 10 Investor sentiment seems to be at odds with reality.

Between Oct. 3 and Jan. 3, analysts lowered their projections for fourth-quarter earnings growth at companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 index to 7.9 percent from 15 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. At the same time, the S&P index itself gained 10 percent.

It's a strange time for investors to be willing to pay more for less. International sales account for more than 35 percent of revenue for S&P 500 companies, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Analysts caution that such optimism may set up a volatile earnings season as recent signs of growth in the U.S. economy bump up against the likelihood of a recession in Europe and a slowdown in emerging market economies.

"We can't ignore that we're in a worldwide economy now," said J.J. Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Alcoa ushered in the unofficial start to earnings season late on Monday, reporting that it beat lowered revenue estimates. Its shares rose about 1 percent in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

Here's a look at how to play an earnings season that may be full of other surprises.

"STRADDLE" YOUR RISK

Increasing options trades during the next three weeks -- the bulk of earnings season -- is one way to limit the risk from surprises.

For individual companies like Netflix and Akami Technologies that tend to see significant price moves in either direction after reporting earnings, Kinahan recommends a common options strategy known as a "straddle."

This involves buying both a call option -- or right to buy a stock -- at the current share price, as well as a put option -- or right to sell -- at the same price. If the company's share price rises or falls significantly after earnings, then gains from the correct bet will likely outweigh the trading costs of the strategy.

"Your risk is limited to what you are paying for the two options," Kinahan said.

For a company like Netflix, that would be the basic broker charges plus about $3 per share in options premiums. If the company rose of fell $10 after earnings, or 11 percent, then this strategy would yield approximately $4 per share before broker charges.

For bets on the broad stock market, a zero-cost collar strategy uses weekly options for big companies that have high weightings in index funds, like Exxon Mobil or Microsoft. The strategy offers a performance hedge by purchasing a put option and selling a call option at a lower price.

A drop in the company's share price would make the call option profitable, while gains would benefit the put option.

"You can be wrong and still make money," Kinahan said.

BEWARE EUROPEAN EXPOSURE

If there's one predictable surprise, it might be large technology companies. Analysts expect some to miss lowered estimates.

Oracle , for instance, saw its share price fall 8 percent on Dec. 20 after the company missed Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates for its fiscal quarter, which ended Nov. 30. Big companies deciding to delay signing new contracts played a part in the loss, company officials said.

"For the time in a while in some regions, we saw an increase in last minute additional approvals required for previously scheduled and expected deals," said Safra Catz, the company's president, on an conference call with analysts.

It's a concern that may affect other technology companies that rely on European spending for a sizable portion of their revenues because of uncertainty around a solution to Europe's lingering debt problems, analysts said.

Reducing positions in these large companies over the short-term is one way to avoid any fallout, analysts said. "Large cap tech companies are a greater risk for shocks," said Sam Dedio, a portfolio manager who co-manages four funds at Artio Global Investors.

Technology shares could continue to decline in the first quarter, he said. But, any signs that concerns are overblown would likely lead to a rally in the second quarter, he said.

Investors looking for a value play may want to wait for other large tech companies to miss earnings estimates and then buy a technology-focused ETF. In the Technology Sector SPDR (XLK), for instance, Apple , International Business Machines and Microsoft account for nearly a third of its assets.

The fund's diversified holdings include consumer-focused companies and those heavily-reliant on business spending for revenues make it valuable holding for long-term investors, said Robert Goldsborough, a fund analyst at Morningstar.

PREPPING FOR THE POSITIVE

Lowered expectations may, paradoxically, send the stock market higher. If companies like Alcoa continue to clear a lowered bar, then the S&P 500 may build on its 1.8 percent gain so far in 2012.

The S&P index rose 11.2 percent last quarter thanks to positive earnings surprises and signs of progress in Europe's debt crisis. The index still ended flat for the year.

High-quality companies are more likely to have positive earnings surprises and then continue to outperform, said Pankaj Patel, an analyst at Credit Suisse. He points to automobile, food, beverage and tobacco, and drug companies, which have had recent success increasing margins.

Technical analysts, meanwhile, believe that recent stock patterns suggest that the S&P 500 will continue to rise during earnings season.

"Through the first week of trading, both the charts and the headlines suggest that the U.S. remains the only game in town," Richard Ross, the global technical strategist at Auerbach Grayson, wrote in a recent note to clients.

The S&P 500 remains above its 200-day moving average, he noted, a sign he believes signals an upward trend.

The simplest way to ride that tide: An S&P 500 index ETF.