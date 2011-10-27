Kirby says 60 pct of coastal barges under contract

NEW YORK Oct 27 Kirby Corp (KEX.N), the largest U.S. domestic tank barge operator, said on Thursday its recently acquired K-Sea Coastal barge business now holds 60 percent of its fleet under under contract, with 40 percent contracted on the spot market.

During its third quarter conference call with analysts, Kirby also said its New York Harbor utilization rates from K-Sea were lower because of overcapacity in the region.

Kirby said its inland tanker rates were benefiting from increased movement of oil and petrochemicals partly due to stable refinery operations but mostly due to increased movement from liquids from the Eagle Ford Shale formation into Corpus Christi and then onto refineries along Texas and Louisiana.

Kirby said it expected to take delivery of 52 new inland barges in 2012, adding 930,000 barrels of capacity for a cost of about $95 million.