Sunoco Logistics plans Q1'13 start for crude pipeline

NEW YORK Oct 25 Sunoco Logistics said on
Tuesday that it was seeking shipper commitment for its West
Texas-to-Longview crude oil line but gave no levels of
commitment during its third quarter conference call.
"We plan first quarter 2013 start up but we are keeping the
discussions close to our vest," a company spokesman said.
Sunoco Logistics plans to add at least 100,000 barrels per
day the line's current capacity of 225,000 to 250,000 bpd.
Sunoco's project is one of several pipelines in the works
to move crude towards the refineries along the Gulf Coast,
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)
(janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))