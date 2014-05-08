UPDATE 2-Quake hits Mexico, shakes capital but no damage reported

(Adds quake details and Finance Minister stopping mid-speech)
MEXICO CITY May 8 A 6.4 magnitude earthquake
shook Mexico City on Thursday, rattling buildings and prompting
office evacuations, but there were no immediate reports of
damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake epicenter in the
western Mexican state of Guerrero at a depth of 14.9 miles (23.9
km) just inland from the Pacific Coast. No tsunami alert was
triggered.
The USGS initially said the quake was of 6.8 magnitude, and
had reported it was much shallower. A quake of that magnitude
can cause damage to buildings, especially poorly designed
structures.
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray was mid-speech at the
National Palace in Mexico City when the quake struck.
"I think we'd better take a pause if you don't mind," he
said, leaving the stage. Onlookers flooded out.
A representative for state oil giant Pemex said
they did not believe there was any impact to its installations,
the majority of which are located far from the epicenter.
Mexico, Chile and Central America have been rattled by a
series of quakes along the Pacific in recent months.
Mexican media reported there was no damage in the Pacific
holiday resort of Acapulco, near the epicenter.
"I was working when I started to feel seasick and we left
the office," said Andres Alcocer, 34, a publicist in Mexico
City.
A 8.1-magnitude earthquake in 1985 killed thousands of
people in Mexico City. In March 2012, there was a 7.4 magnitude
quake but it did not cause major damage.
