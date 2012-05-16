WRAPUP 1-Huge finds make East Africa the next big gas source

* ENI finds another giant gas field off coast of Mozambique
* BG, Ophir also find more gas off coast of Tanzania
* Huge finds confirm East Africa's future as major new gas
province
By Sarah Young
LONDON, May 16 Western companies announced finds
of huge additional quantities of gas off the coast of Mozambique
and Tanzania, cementing the future of East Africa as a major new
supplier exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to energy-hungry
Asia.
Italian oil group Eni said on Wednesday it had
discovered a vast new field at its exploration block in
Mozambique, while Britain's BG Group and explorer Ophir
Energy said they made a big find at their Mzia well in
Tanzanian waters.
The size of these discoveries, coming on top of earlier
finds, will more than justify the billions of dollars it will
cost to build at least two LNG projects to cool the gas into
liquid form for shipment on tankers.
Calling its gas find "important", Eni said it estimated
that, with the latest discovery made in Mozambique, its block
could potentially hold up to 52 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of
gas.
Around 10 trillion cubic feet would be enough to meet an
entire year's gas consumption by France, Germany, Britain and
Italy.
"The success at Mzia-1 is a major step towards a Tanzanian
LNG hub development in Block 1," said Chief Executive Nick
Cooper of Ophir Energy, whose shares jumped 12 percent.
Oil and gas companies have flocked to East Africa in recent
years, spurred by advances in deep-water drilling and problems
in securing access to reserves in areas historically seen as
more promising, such as the Middle East.
The resources discoveries have boosted prospects for the
region's development, paving the way for energy-intensive
industries to emerge there if some of the gas is made available
for domestic use.
GAS RUSH
Analysts said oil majors without a presence in the region
would rush to gain exposure to such huge new reserves, meaning
more merger and acquisition activity could be possible after
Royal Dutch Shell's move to try to buy British explorer
Cove Energy.
"We believe that it can only be a matter of time before
Ophir Energy comes to the attention of the oil majors in the
same way that Cove Energy did with Shell," Westhouse Securities
analysts said.
Cove is partnered with U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp
in Mozambique, and the two said on Tuesday they also
discovered a major new gas field off the country's coast, in an
area neighbouring ENI's block.
Eni, which has Portugal's Galp Energia as its
partner in Mozambique, has said that it will consider selling a
stake in its Mozambican block but does not expect to make a
decision on any deal before the end of the year.
Shares in Eni traded up 0.1 percent while BG's shares added
0.2 percent, broadly in line with the European oil and gas index
which was 0.2 percent higher.