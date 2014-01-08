Taiwan's Eastern Media bids for Carlyle's stake in local TV firm

TAIPEI Jan 8 Taiwan's Eastern Media
International Corp is bidding to buy Carlyle Group's
entire 61 percent stake in local TV company Eastern
Broadcasting which is worth around $240 million, two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Eastern Media International, a warehousing service provider,
currently holds 30 percent of the shares of Eastern Broadcasting
and is the company's second largest shareholder.
Carlyle is expected to make a decision on the bid by the end
of this month, the sources said.