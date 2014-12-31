BRIEF-Eastern Property Holdings acquires 100 pct of Hermitage Plaza building in Moscow

BRIEF-Temenos Group Q1 non-IFRS EBIT up 15 pct to $27.3 mln
* Says Q1 2017 non-IFRS EBIT was USD 27.3 million , an increase of 15 percent in constant currencies
Dec 31 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :
* Announces acquisition of 100 pct of A-class office building Hermitage Plaza in Moscow
* Says cash payment for acquisition of property amounts to $195 million, subject to possible post-completion adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Q1 2017 non-IFRS EBIT was USD 27.3 million , an increase of 15 percent in constant currencies
(Beznau 1 out until May 10) FRANKFURT, April 20 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - May 10, 2017 Axpo (1)*** ...............
* Deal expected to close in second half of 2017 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, background, bullet points)