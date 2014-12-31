版本:
BRIEF-Eastern Property Holdings acquires 100 pct of Hermitage Plaza building in Moscow

Dec 31 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :

* Announces acquisition of 100 pct of A-class office building Hermitage Plaza in Moscow

* Says cash payment for acquisition of property amounts to $195 million, subject to possible post-completion adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
