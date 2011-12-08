INSIGHT-Credit noose tightens slowly in central Europe

* No sign of major capital outflows from CEE yet
* Companies struggle as loan growth slows
* Money still available for reliable borrowers
By Marton Dunai
SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary, Dec 8 For
Hungarian businessman Ervin Majdan, membership of the European
Union used to be a one-way ticket to prosperity.
But the border-free access to markets and capital that once
boosted his printing business is now threatening to crush it.
The euro zone debt crisis has depressed demand, undermined
Hungary's forint currency and squeezed bank lending. That has
forced former chemist Majdan to cut his once 75-strong workforce
by half, shutter two of his three shops and has hit profits.
"Big banks are leaving the small business sector, or are
demanding extremely tough conditions and more and more
collateral," said Majdan, a stocky man with a courteous manner
and easy smile.
"We can go to smaller banks, which are still willing to talk
to smaller companies, but they demand higher rates, so we end up
squeezed on that end. Worst of all, some banks just won't lend,
period," the 55-year-old told Reuters from his office in the
industrial zone at Szekesfehervar, southwest of Budapest.
Economists raised the alarm about the region last month
after regulators in Austria, whose banks dominate lending in
emerging Europe, said three lenders needed extra capital.
The news sparked renewed concerns, which first arose in
2008, that the banks could withdraw capital from their local
subsidiaries, cut financing lines, or sell units to raise cash,
putting pressure on a region already suffering moribund domestic
demand and contagion from the euro zone.
The European Banking Authority has told Europe's banks they
must raise 106 billion euros by the end of June to ensure they
can withstand shocks. A big worry is that these banks will
choose to shrink their loans to meet the capital ratio
requirements, rather than raise capital.
According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, there is almost 140
billion euros from parent and cross-border funding at risk of
deleveraging from Western European banks in Poland, the Czech
Republic, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.
So far that has not happened in this region, and domestic
regulators say they can prevent, or temper, such an outflow
because of rules that would make it difficult to withdraw
significant amounts. Romania, Poland and Serbia also have cash
available from the International Monetary Fund.
But Hungary has suffered because of unorthodox and
unpredictable government policies, including scrapping an IMF
deal, nationalisation of private pensions, and a crisis tax on
big banks, all of which spooked investors.
Lending in Hungary, the most exposed of central Europe's
developing economies to the euro zone debt storm, has dropped
since 2008, a trend its central bank does not expect to end
soon.
Investors have their eyes peeled for the first signs of
capital flight from there, as well as Romania, Bulgaria and
Serbia, which are vulnerable because of their close links with
western neighbours, particularly Greek and Italian banks.
They are particularly focused on the region's currencies.
While they have all suffered this year, their performance
suggests parent banks are not pulling significant funds, yet.
The Hungarian forint is down 2 percent against the euro
since October, Poland's zloty 1 percent and the Czech crown 2
percent. A much sharper foreign exchange move would be the
clearest indication of funds leaving the region.
NO OUTFLOW YET
Another shock would have a big impact.
The 10 EU members from former communist Europe were catching
up rapidly with their western neighbours until the 2008 crash
sent almost all of them into recession.
Cities like Bucharest have changed beyond recognition in the
last 20 years. When Romanians toppled dictator Nicolae Ceausescu
in 1989, the city was nearly empty of cars and advertising,
snarled with long queues of people trying to buy scarce basic
foodstuffs like bread and oil. There was only one bank.
Now it is regularly gridlocked with luxury cars, has bank
branches on almost every corner, and supermarkets and shopping
malls offer an extensive selection of goods that previous
generations could barely dream of.
Development accelerated in the lead up to EU accession in
2007 and shiny new office blocks and malls shot up before the
construction sector crashed. Half-finished shells abound.
Living standards in the region are still much lower than in
western Europe, but that also means more potential growth and
most foreign-owned parent banks say they aim to stay.
ABANDONING BUCHAREST
Nevertheless, the region is jittery.
Austria's announcement last month that three banks with big
businesses in emerging Europe needed an extra capital buffer
stoked outrage. Romanian President Traian Basescu, known for his
blunt manner, accused Vienna of abandoning Bucharest.
"You have made huge profits and if you are now getting ready
to leave Romania unfinanced during the crisis, we will think it
is an act lacking fair play towards Romania," he said.
The most recent available data from central banks show loans
have increased in most of the region's countries since 2009,
although it slowed to single digits in October. Local banking
units say they are funding more lending through rising local
deposits.
"We will not have the rate of (lending) growth that we were
seeing in the past before the crisis, in 2007. But we are not in
the same situation as in 2008," said Gianni Franco Papa, central
and eastern Europe head for Unicredit and its Bank Austria unit.
"I think central and eastern Europe is in much better shape
than then."
Rating agency Fitch also said it did not see the new rules
crimping lending in the region by Austrian banks.
DEMAND PROBLEM
Elsewhere, firms say their main problem is not a lack of
credit but poor demand. In the Czech Republic, construction
sales have fallen by a fifth since a real estate boom ended in
2008 and some 80,000 workers have lost their jobs. Unoccupied
new houses and apartments litter the country.
"The volume of orders by Czech agricultural
companies ... has fallen to a fifth (of pre-crisis levels),"
said Josef Hanus, who owns a small company supplying equipment
and spare parts to farmers. "The third quarter was a disaster."
In Serbia, the banks' biggest problem is the weak economy
and the knock-on effect of defaults. One senior executive at a
European-owned bank subsidiary there expects parents to instruct
units to keep a tighter rein on lending.
"The banks have enough resources for lending, but don't have
enough good clients to lend to," the executive said.
Some companies have struggled to adjust their business
pitches to meet this closer scrutiny.
"It depends on how you present your case to a bank," said
Stefan Willems, who runs loan broker Easy Credit in Romania.
"People give up if they get declined two or three times."
SHORING UP DEFENCES
Policymakers say their banking systems are well capitalised
and the loan-to-deposit ratios are healthy, but are still
putting more safeguards in place.
Romania has put Greek-owned banks, which make up about a
sixth of its lending sector, under special supervision. It plans
a new facility that would take them over if any should fail.
Albania may give the central bank power to demand foreign
parent banks transform their subsidiaries into local entities.
Poland and the Czech Republic have strict limits on lending
of local units to parents, and across the region banks must
report all transactions to regulators, which can decline
permission for transfers which might affect capital adequacy.
These safeguards are little comfort in Hungary, where
lenders -- who already pay the highest bank tax in Europe -- are
fuming because the government is trying to force them to
shoulder the burden of losses on foreign currency loans.
The monthly payments on these loans have skyrocketed due to
the weak forint.
Printer Majdan, who started his Regal printing
business putting patterns on shopping bags in his garage, says
his generation has had to restart life three times -- once when
communism fell in 1989, then when EU membership opened up new
markets and opportunities, and now in the face of a global
economic crisis.
"While you're healthy you never think of your lifestyle, how
to prepare for illness. It's only when you're ill that you focus
on healing, but here there are few doctors and you have to do
the healing on your own."