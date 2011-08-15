UPDATE 1-Eastplats posts Q2 loss as output falls

(Follows alerts)

Aug 15 Canadian miner Eastern Platinum reported a second-quarter loss and lower production due to labor disruptions at its flagship Crocodile River mine in South Africa.

April-June net loss attributable to equity shareholders was $8.0 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with earnings of $3.4 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

The company said platinum group metals (PGM) sold in the quarter fell by a third to 20,528 ounces.

In May, the company said there had been damage to underground infrastructure at the South Africa mine and that in the second quarter it would lose output of about 7,000 ounces of PGM due to disruptions related to labor issues.

Shares of the company closed at 76 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore)