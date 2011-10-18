UPDATE 1-Eastplats Q3 output at S. Africa mine falls

(Follows alerts)

Oct 18 Canadian miner Eastern Platinum reported a 29 percent drop in third-quarter production at its flagship Crocodile River mine in South Africa due mainly to labor disruptions.

Production build-up has progressed slower than anticipated as new crews were being integrated into the section throughout the third quarter, the company said in a statement.

The company, which produces platinum group metals (PGM) that include platinum, palladium and rhodium, said production at the mine was 26,955 ounces, compared with 37,798 ounces in the year-ago period.

Eastern Platinum operates the Crocodile River mine on the Western Limb of the Bushveld Complex. It has assets on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, which holds about 80 percent of the world's platinum, according to its website.

Shares of the company were trading down 4 percent at C$0.71 in early trade on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)