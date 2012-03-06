UPDATE 2-Eastplats posts loss on impairment charge; shares fall

* Q4 loss C$0.07 vs EPS C$0.01 last year
* Says impairment charge on flagship mine hurt operations
* Shares fall 9 percent
By Arnav Sharma
March 6 Eastern Platinum
posted a quarterly loss as the company took an impairment charge
on the value of its flagship Crocodile River mine in South
Africa, sending the Canadian miner's shares down as much as 9
percent.
The company said it took a charge of C$46.3 million in the
quarter as it determined that the carrying value of the mine
exceeded the expected net present value of its future cash
flows.
"The loss was almost due to the write-down of the value of
their (Eastplats) Crocodile River mine assets in South Africa,"
Canaccord Genuity analyst Damien Hackett told Reuters.
High labor and electricity costs and unfavorable foreign
currency have hurt metal producers like Eastplats in South
Africa, Hackett said.
Analysts have grown increasingly pensive about the South
African precious metals industry, as returns remain at
historically low levels partly due to rising capital costs.
"Moreover, the situation cannot be balanced as the cost of
platinum is not high enough to bring in sufficient amount of
returns to balance these input costs," Hackett added.
On Tuesday, platinum group metals were on track for their
biggest one-day loss this year, as strength in the dollar hurt
precious metals.
Eastplats, which produces platinum group metals (PGM) that
include platinum, palladium and rhodium, said PGM ounces sold
fell 39 percent to 19,854 in the fourth quarter.
"Some of these (South African) operations are going to
close. Eastplats themselves have taken out some of their growth
profile that they have previously been projecting," Hackett
cautioned.
Eastplats operates the Crocodile River mine on the Western
Limb of the Bushveld Complex. It has assets on the western and
eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, which holds about 80
percent of the world's platinum, according to the company's
website.
In November, South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources
issued a stop-work order at the Crocodile River mine after an
employee of an engineering firm working on the development of
the mine was killed in an accident.
For the fourth quarter, Eastplats posted a loss of C$64.3
million ($64.2 million), or 7 Canadian cents a share, compared
with net earnings of C$5 million, or 1 Canadian cent a share, in
the year-ago period.
Shares of Eastplats touched a one-week low of 52 Canadian
cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have lost
almost two-thirds of their value in the last one year.