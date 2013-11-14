REFILE-WRAPUP 1-Central Europe posts robust growth pick-up but Czech economy bucks trend

* Poland grows 1.9 pct y/y in Q3, beats forecasts
* Hungarian, Romanian GDP rise more than expected
* Czech economy surprisingly shrinks again
* Growth likely still driven by exports
* But analysts say demand starts to revive
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Nov 14 Economic growth gathered pace in
much of central Europe in the third quarter, beating forecasts
in regional powerhouse Poland and in Hungary, but the Czech
economy reversed a brief recovery to shrink again.
The pick-up in Hungarian growth, nearly twice as fast as
forecast, reflected aggressive stimulus policies from the
government and central bank, while Polish authorities have
decided to increase this year's budget deficit to nurture the
recovery.
Poland's economy, which accounts for 40 percent of the
region's annual output of roughly 940 billion euros ($1.26
trillion), expanded by 0.6 percent compared to the second
quarter, while Hungary grew 0.8 percent.
Nomura's Peter Attard Montalto called the Hungarian data a
"massive upside surprise".
But the Czech economy shrank by 0.5 percent, defying
forecasts for a 0.5 percent rise.
In annual terms, growth in Poland picked up to 1.9 percent,
more than twice the expansion from the second quarter and above
analysts' forecasts of 1.6 percent.
Breakdown of growth rates is not available yet, but analysts
believe a gradual revival in the euro zone, the region's main
trade and banking partner, helped exports.
There were also signs that domestic demand was picking up in
Poland and Hungary, making the upturn more sustainable.
"Today's data confirm that Poland is on a revival path, but
it is less steep than after 2008," BRE Bank said in a note. "The
recovery is still led to a large extent by external demand."
But central bank interest rate cuts and a stronger labour
market are helping local demand, BRE Bank added.
Poland is the only European Union economy to avoid recession
since the start of the 2008 global financial crisis. But growth
nearly evaporated at the start of the year, hit by government
efforts to tighten its budget and weakness in export markets.
Since then the government has freed up scope for spending
with a controversial pension reform.
In much of the region, inflation has fallen deep below
central bank targets and growth has been below potential as the
private sector curbed investment and banks wound back lending.
Zbignew Jagiello, the chief executive of Poland's largest
bank PKO BP, flagged a turnaround. "We are in a phase
of economic growth, which means that consumers will be more
willing to take out loans," he told a conference on Thursday.
HUNGARY PICKS UP, CZECHS SLUMP
Hungary's government, which faces elections next year, has
also encouraged consumer spending by slashing households' energy
utility bills by roughly 20 percent.
Hungary's roughly 100 billion euro economy grew an annual
1.7 percent based on preliminary unadjusted data,
nearly double the 0.9 percent expansion analysts had forecast.
The statistics office said agriculture, industry and
construction led the upturn. The economy ministry said growth
could pick up to 2.5 percent in the last quarter of this year.
The central bank, which has cut rates to an all-time low of
3.40 percent, has also put in place a $12.5 billion plan to
stimulate lending to small businesses by giving free funding to
commercial banks for such loans.
"There is no breakdown as it's a flash estimate but we
suspect support comes on the expenditure side from ... the
vibrant export sector, inventory build and the effects of (the
central bank) pumping in free money," Nomura's Montalto said.
The Czech economy shrank by 0.5 percent in the third quarter
versus the previous three months, dashing expectations it could
sustain growth after emerging from a six-quarter recession this
year. GDP dropped 1.6 percent year-on-year.
The central bank launched the first crown sales on the open
market for over a decade last week to revive inflation and
support economic growth.
Romania's economy grew 4.1 percent on the year
in the third quarter, above market expectations, and by 1.6
percent on a quarterly basis. Analysts said growth was most
likely heavily boosted by a strong harvest.