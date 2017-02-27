CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks rise ahead of data, central bank meeting

* Budapest stocks rebound after sharp fall from record high * CEE equities mostly tread water as data-heavy week starts * Crown touches 12-day high in 12-month forward implied rate By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Hungarian stocks rebounded on Monday after two days of retreat from record highs for Budapest's main stock index, in the first session of a week loaded with economic data releases. Stocks in most of the European Union's emerging markets traded flat after financial stocks pushed Asian indexes down. Heavily weighted Central European bank stocks were mixed but shares in Hungary's biggest lender, OTP firmed half a percent, after a plunge from almost 10-year highs last week. Budapest's benchmark BUX index rose 0.5 percent, also helped by gains in Magyar Telekom and drug maker Richter , both of which fell last week. "We should watch OTP's trading turnover," brokerage Equilor analyst Zoltan Varga said. "If it is as high as on Thursday and Friday, when the share fell, a new rising trend may start (in the bourse)," he said. Countries in the region release PMI manufacturing figures on Wednesday and several were due to publish a breakdown for fourth-quarter economic output figures this week. Even though the region's economies slowed last year, relatively strong growth rates of about 3 percent and the prospect of a pick-up have helped currencies and stocks in the region to strengthen, on top of an improved outlook for banks. Most central banks in the region are not showing signs of any worry over a rebound in inflation. Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its interest rates on hold and retain its dovish rhetoric on Tuesday. The forint was steady at 308.20 against the euro, near the 3-and-1/2-month highs touched last week, while the zloty and the leu firmed 0.1 percent. The Czech crown was flat near its cap against the euro of 27, which the central bank expects to lift mid-year. In 12-month forward deals, the crown's implied exchange rate touched an 11-day high at 26.62. Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis was re-elected on Saturday as chairman of the ANO party which is projected to win elections in the autumn. Babis reiterated that he wanted to cut taxes, in contrast with Prime Minister and Social Democratic Chairman Bohuslav Sobotka's plans, who said last week that his party aimed to raise taxes for top earners and big firms. CEE SNAPS AT 1030 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 308.2 308.3 +0.0 0.20% forint 000 150 4% Polish 4.313 4.317 +0.0 2.10% zloty 5 5 9% Romanian 4.519 4.524 +0.1 0.35% leu 0 8 3% Croatian 7.431 7.427 -0.05 1.66% kuna 5 5 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.1 -0.39 dinar 300 500 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 959.7 960.0 -0.03 +4.1 8 5 % 4% Budapest 33041 32886 +0.4 +3.2 .12 .03 7% 4% Warsaw 2210. 2212. -0.05 +13. 96 04 % 50% Bucharest 7953. 7953. -0.01 +12. 29 87 % 25% Ljubljana 778.0 774.5 +0.4 +8.4 3 2 5% 2% Zagreb 2236. 2243. -0.32 +12. 20 46 % 10% Belgrade <.BELEX15 716.7 715.8 +0.1 -0.08 > 7 0 4% % Sofia 608.6 607.3 +0.2 +3.7 6 8 1% 9% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.52 0.011 +041 -1bps > 2 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.104 -0.03 +069 -5bps > 5 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.623 0.022 +042 +0bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.213 0.003 +315 -1bps > bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.134 0.038 +372 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.826 0.022 +362 +0bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.26 0.27 0.29 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.3 0.48 0.59 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.755 1.79 1.855 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices