CEE MARKETS-MOL earnings hit Budapest shares, Hungarian central bank meets

* MOL earnings disappoint, Budapest stock index sets 8-week
low
* Hungarian central bank is seen keeping policy unchanged
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Weaker-than-expected earnings
from oil group MOL knocked Budapest stocks down
to an 8-week low on Tuesday, just a week after they hit record
highs.
Hungary's forint was flat at 307.7 against the
euro at 0921 GMT, ahead of the meeting of the Hungarian central
ban, after briefly dipping 0.2 percent.
The bank is seen keeping interest rates and its dovish
rhetoric unchanged despite a rise in inflation. The annual rate
jumped to 2.2 percent in January from 0.5 percent in December.
"We will watch the (central bank's) comments, and any sign
of a worry over inflation and possible tighter policy could lift
the forint," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
A mild firming of Hungarian government bonds over the past
few days has lost steam, the trader said.
Raiffeisen analysts said in a note that Hungarian bonds
remained attractive, even though monetary tightening
expectations fuelled by the inflation rise could trigger
increased volatility.
"For the longer investment horizon, however, yield increases
should be manageable, esp. for longer tenors, whilst
shorter-maturity papers offer much more setback potential due to
their considerable distortion on the back of central bank
influence," analyst Wolfgang Ernst said.
Hungarian data showed a 20-percent slump in investments last
year.
Investments are expected to pick up across the region this
year after a temporary slowdown of European Union funding
inflows last year.
Inflation has also been also rising regionwide, but is not
seen breaching targets yet.
The prospect of accelerating economic growth and bullish
sentiment in global stock markets have contributed to a rally of
regional equities this year which lost steam in the past week.
Hungarian stocks hit record highs in November, also helped
by strong fundamentals for blue-chip companies.
But they retreated from a new record high hit last week as
Magyar Telekom's earnings and dividend forecasts disappointed
investors and price target cuts for OTP Bank and drug
maker Richter triggered profit-taking.
MOL's earnings report broke a rebound that started on Monday
with the group's stock down 3 percent after news that core
earnings were 139.6 billion forints in the fourth quarter of
2016, below analysts' 151.3 billion median forecast.
The Budapest bourse's main stock index fell 1.3
percent, while Warsaw shed half a percent and Prague
a third of a percent.
A 2.9 percent-surge in fuel retailer Petrol shares
boosted Ljubljana's stock index by more than 1
percent.
CEE SNAPS AT 1021
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
10 45 1% %
Hungary 307.7 307.6 -0.03 0.36%
forint 000 100 %
Polish 4.319 4.312 -0.16 1.97%
zloty 0 2 %
Romanian 4.513 4.515 +0.0 0.49%
leu 0 5 6%
Croatian 7.431 7.427 -0.05 1.67%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.7 123.9 +0.1 -0.30
dinar 200 300 7% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 955.2 958.6 -0.35 +3.6
8 1 % 5%
Budapest 32434 32872 -1.33 +1.3
.57 .11 % 5%
Warsaw 2198. 2210. -0.54 +12.
24 26 % 85%
Bucharest 8021. 8009. +0.1 +13.
98 95 5% 22%
Ljubljana 784.2 779.8 +0.5 +9.2
0 0 6% 8%
Zagreb 2215. 2229. -0.63 +11.
30 39 % 05%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 717.1 716.7 +0.0 -0.03
> 2 5 5% %
Sofia 613.7 612.4 +0.2 +4.6
9 8 1% 7%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.51 0.004 +039 -1bps
> 9 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.119 0 +070 +0bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.606 0.031 +040 +3bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR #VALU 0.028 #VALU +2bp
> E! E! s
5-year <PL5YT=RR #VALU 0.016 #VALU +1bp
> E! E! s
10-year <PL10YT=R #VALU 0.014 #VALU +1bp
R> E! E! s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.26 0.27 0.3 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.3 0.48 0.59 0.23
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.78 1.78 1.87 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices