UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-MOL hits Budapest shares, Hungarian central bank remains dovish

* MOL disappoints, Budapest stock index sets 8-week low * Hungary central bank keeps rates, dovish talk unchanged (Adds Hungarian central bank comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Weaker-than-expected earnings from oil group MOL knocked Budapest stocks down to an 8-week low on Tuesday, just a week after they hit record highs. The forint eased a quarter of a percent to 308.35 against the euro at 1445 GMT as the Hungarian central bank kept its interest rates on hold and maintained its dovish bias as expected. The bank shrugged off a rise in inflation across Central Europe. In Hungary, the annual rate jumped to 2.2 percent in January from 0.5 percent in December, and the bank said it could reach its 3 percent target by the first half of 2018. The bank will discuss the quarterly inflation report in March and some analysts think that could be a good opportunity to drop its dovish rhetoric. But Erste Bank analyst Gergely Urmossy said it was more likely that the bank would ease policy through cutting its limit on its 3-month deposits so as to weaken the forint and keep interest rates low. It has been too early for forward rate agreements to price in a rise in Hungarian interbank interest rates in the next quarters, he said in a note. "The market's view is too hawkish," he added. Hungarian data released early on Tuesday showed a 20-percent slump in investments last year. Investments are expected to pick up across the region this year after a temporary slowdown of European Union funding inflows last year. The prospect of accelerating economic growth and bullish sentiment in global stock markets have contributed to a rally of regional equities this year which lost steam in the past week. Hungarian stocks hit record highs in November, also helped by strong fundamentals for blue-chip companies. But they retreated from a new record high hit last week as Magyar Telekom's earnings and dividend forecasts disappointed investors and price target cuts for OTP Bank and drug maker Richter triggered profit-taking. MOL's earnings report broke a rebound that had started on Monday, with the group's stock down 3.9 percent after news that core earnings were 139.6 billion forints in the fourth quarter of 2016, below analysts' 151.3 billion median forecast. The Budapest bourse's main stock index fell 1.8 percent, while Warsaw shed 0.6 percent and Prague 0.4 percent. A surge in fuel retailer Petrol shares to an almost 10-year high boosted Ljubljana's stock index by 1.5 percent. CEE SNAPS AT 1545 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 10 45 1% % 308.3 307.6 -0.24 0.15% 500 100 % 4.315 4.312 -0.07 2.06% 2 2 % 4.523 4.515 -0.18 0.25% 7 5 % 7.434 7.427 -0.09 1.63% 0 5 % 123.6 123.9 +0.2 -0.24 500 300 3% % calculate previ close 1800 d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 955.1 958.6 -0.37 +3.6 1 1 % 3% 32276 32872 -1.81 +0.8 .79 .11 % 6% 2196. 2210. -0.63 +12. 26 26 % 75% 8016. 8009. +0.0 +13. 84 95 9% 15% 791.4 779.8 +1.4 +10. 4 0 9% 29% 2220. 2229. -0.41 +11. 27 39 % 30% <.BELEX15 718.7 716.7 +0.2 +0.2 > 7 5 8% 0% 611.1 612.4 -0.22 +4.2 2 8 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in sprea d <CZ2YT=RR -0.5 0.023 +041 +1bp > bps s <CZ5YT=RR 0.092 -0.02 +067 -3bps > 7 bps <CZ10YT=R 0.629 0.054 +042 +5bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank < 0.26 0.28 0.32 0 PRIBOR=> < 0.29 0.47 0.58 0.23 BUBOR=> < 1.76 1.79 1.87 1.73 WIBOR=> are for ask prices