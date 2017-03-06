CEE MARKETS-Forint eases on changes in central bank, Fed expectations

* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological lines * Hungarian central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's biggest lender PKO earnings jump less than expected By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank further reduced the responsibilities of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, and Poland's zloty again retreated behind a psychological line at 4.3 against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly in the negative even though the markets looked much calmer than a week when profit-taking knocked down regional indices after a global rally. The Hungarian central bank said Nagy would no longer be in charge of financial stability issues, even though he will keep monetary policy issues. Nagy, who is regarded as the mastermind of the bank's dovish course built on unorthodox, liquidity-boosting tools and a funding for growth scheme, resigned his post as chairman of the Budapest Stock Exchange last week. The forint eased in tandem with the zloty against the euro, shedding 0.3 percent by 0925 GMT to 309.81, testing the 310 psychological line. "It is an international impact, with the dollar easing against the euro... and the news on Nagy may have also played a role as he is liked in markets," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. A fixed income trader at another bank said they were getting inquiries from abroad about Nagy and the uncertainty over him weighed on the forint, a development which is probably not unwelcome by the central bank. "Monetary policy without Nagy would be probably even more dovish than now," the trader said, adding that Hungarian government bond yields dropped by a few basis points in the morning, with the benchmark 10-year paper trading at 3.42 percent. Economic figures to be released in the region this week, including Hungary, are likely to underpin consumption-led growth and further rise in inflation, Erste group said in a note. "In general, we do not think that they will rush to increase rates this year," it added. Central bank policy tightening later could lift the revenues of commercial banks, further improving the sector's outlook after a rise in earnings last year. Bank stocks have been a key driver of a rally if equities in the region this year. The stocks of Poland's biggest lender, PKO BP eased a shade after the bank reported 34 percent annual rise in its fourth-quarter profits, less than expected. Warsaw's bluechip stock index dropped 0.2 percent, mainly due to a 0.9 percent fall in the shares of copper producer KGHM after a drop in copper prices. The stocks of Romanian Fondul Proprietatea fell 4.5 percent, trading ex-dividend. CEE SNAPS AT 1025 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.06 20 00 % % Hungary 309.8 309.0 -0.26 -0.32 forint 100 000 % % Polish 4.308 4.295 -0.29 2.23% zloty 0 6 % Romanian 4.532 4.533 +0.0 0.06% leu 5 2 2% Croatian 7.414 7.416 +0.0 1.90% kuna 5 6 3% Serbian 123.5 123.6 +0.1 -0.16 dinar 500 900 1% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 974.5 974.2 +0.0 +5.7 5 3 3% 4% Budapest 33020 33193 -0.52 +3.1 .86 .81 % 8% Warsaw 2228. 2232. -0.20 +14. 55 98 % 41% Bucharest 7925. 7978. -0.67 +11. 82 97 % 87% Ljubljana 784.8 793.8 -1.14 +9.3 1 3 % 7% Zagreb 2211. 2218. -0.30 +10. 67 38 % 87% Belgrade <.BELEX15 714.8 722.1 -1.01 -0.35 > 7 9 % % Sofia 618.0 613.0 +0.8 +5.3 2 7 1% 9% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.58 0.074 +023 +8bp > 7 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.01 -0.03 +042 -2bps > 5 7 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.672 -0.01 +034 +1bp R> 6 bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.173 0.003 +299 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.038 -0.02 +347 -1bps > 2 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.718 -0.01 +339 +2bp R> 2 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.28 0.32 0.39 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.49 0.65 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.8 1.87 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices