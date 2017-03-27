CEE MARKETS-Sofia, after elections, bucks U.S.-triggered stocks fall

* Pro-EU ruling party wins Bulgarian elections, Sofia stocks
up
* CEE stocks, bond yields fall as trust in Trump stimulus
cracks
* Romanian bonds buck firming ahead of budget figures
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, March 27 Bulgarian stocks rose on
Monday after the pro-EU governing party won a parliamentary
election, bucking a fall in equities and bond yields elsewhere
in Central Europe.
Risk appetite declined, similarly to trends in Asia and
Western Europe, after confidence in new U.S. President Donald
Trump's ability to deliver his agenda took a blow when he failed
to push through a healthcare reform bill.
But the index of the Bulgarian stock exchange,
which often has low turnover, rose by almost half a percent by
0816 GMT.
In preliminary results of Sunday's elections, the
pro-European Union centre-right GERB party led, scoring 32.58
percent, ahead of the pro-Russian Socialist party with 26.8
percent.
"Therefore, fears about a change in the overall policy
course and possibly a somewhat more pro-Russia stance should
abate soon," said Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber in a note.
Warsaw led a decline of stocks elsewhere in the region. Its
blue-chip index shed 1.5 percent, led by the country's
biggest lender PKO BP, which fell 1.7 percent.
The forint and the zloty eased slightly
against the euro. Bond yields fell across the region as yields
in the EU mostly tracked U.S. Treasuries.
Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.52
percent, and Hungary's corresponding yield was lower by 7 basis
points from Friday's fixing, at 3.35 percent.
The yield of the two country's long-term bonds are now back
at levels around the year-end after rise in the past months due
to expectations for economic stimulus and rising interest rates
in the U.S. under president Trump.
"The Trump course is being unwound as expectations for less
bond-supportive monetary policies fade," one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said. "Also there is an increasing feeling
that reflation (in the world) could prove temporary."
Romanian government bonds tracked the firming of bond
prices.
Mid-2026-expiry Romanian bonds were flat ahead of
the publication of January-February government budget figures.
The 10-year yield dropped in tandem with regional peers last
week, but it is still near its highest level since mid-2015.
Fears that the leftist government which rules since January
will boost the budget deficit have weighed on Romanian assets.
The Czech 10-year yield is also near its highest level since
mid-2015.
Foreign investors who speculated in the past months that the
Czech central bank would remove its cap on the crown currency's
value soon, mainly bought short-term Czech bonds.
The yield on the 2-year paper fell 9 basis points on Monday,
to -0.48 percent.
CEE SNAPS AT 1016
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 00 0% %
Hungary 310.1 309.9 -0.04 -0.41
forint 000 700 % %
Polish 4.265 4.261 -0.07 3.26%
zloty 0 9 %
Romanian 4.551 4.552 +0.0 -0.36
leu 2 0 2% %
Croatian 7.431 7.419 -0.15 1.67%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.9 123.9 +0.0 -0.44
dinar 000 500 4% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 978.2 982.5 -0.43 +6.1
8 3 % 5%
Budapest 31886 32097 -0.66 -0.37
.22 .09 % %
Warsaw 2200. 2234. -1.53 +12.
56 82 % 97%
Bucharest 7959. 7981. -0.27 +12.
82 01 % 35%
Ljubljana 790.0 791.7 -0.21 +10.
1 1 % 09%
Zagreb 2117. 2112. +0.2 +6.1
13 83 0% 3%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 746.1 746.1 +0.0 +4.0
> 2 2 0% 1%
Sofia 642.4 639.6 +0.4 +9.5
5 3 4% 5%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.48 -0.08 +026 -9bps
> 1 8 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.198 -0.03 +053 -1bps
> 7 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.979 -0.02 +061 +1bp
R> 6 bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.039 0.023 +278 +3bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.939 -0.01 +327 +1bp
> 7 bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.535 -0.03 +316 +1bp
R> 3 bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.4 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.25 0.32 0.44 0.21
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.77 1.785 1.83 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices