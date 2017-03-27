CEE MARKETS-Sofia, after elections, bucks U.S.-triggered stocks fall

* Pro-EU ruling party wins Bulgarian elections, Sofia stocks up * CEE stocks, bond yields fall as trust in Trump stimulus cracks * Romanian bonds buck firming ahead of budget figures By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 27 Bulgarian stocks rose on Monday after the pro-EU governing party won a parliamentary election, bucking a fall in equities and bond yields elsewhere in Central Europe. Risk appetite declined, similarly to trends in Asia and Western Europe, after confidence in new U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his agenda took a blow when he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill. But the index of the Bulgarian stock exchange, which often has low turnover, rose by almost half a percent by 0816 GMT. In preliminary results of Sunday's elections, the pro-European Union centre-right GERB party led, scoring 32.58 percent, ahead of the pro-Russian Socialist party with 26.8 percent. "Therefore, fears about a change in the overall policy course and possibly a somewhat more pro-Russia stance should abate soon," said Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber in a note. Warsaw led a decline of stocks elsewhere in the region. Its blue-chip index shed 1.5 percent, led by the country's biggest lender PKO BP, which fell 1.7 percent. The forint and the zloty eased slightly against the euro. Bond yields fell across the region as yields in the EU mostly tracked U.S. Treasuries. Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.52 percent, and Hungary's corresponding yield was lower by 7 basis points from Friday's fixing, at 3.35 percent. The yield of the two country's long-term bonds are now back at levels around the year-end after rise in the past months due to expectations for economic stimulus and rising interest rates in the U.S. under president Trump. "The Trump course is being unwound as expectations for less bond-supportive monetary policies fade," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Also there is an increasing feeling that reflation (in the world) could prove temporary." Romanian government bonds tracked the firming of bond prices. Mid-2026-expiry Romanian bonds were flat ahead of the publication of January-February government budget figures. The 10-year yield dropped in tandem with regional peers last week, but it is still near its highest level since mid-2015. Fears that the leftist government which rules since January will boost the budget deficit have weighed on Romanian assets. The Czech 10-year yield is also near its highest level since mid-2015. Foreign investors who speculated in the past months that the Czech central bank would remove its cap on the crown currency's value soon, mainly bought short-term Czech bonds. The yield on the 2-year paper fell 9 basis points on Monday, to -0.48 percent. CEE SNAPS AT 1016 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 00 0% % Hungary 310.1 309.9 -0.04 -0.41 forint 000 700 % % Polish 4.265 4.261 -0.07 3.26% zloty 0 9 % Romanian 4.551 4.552 +0.0 -0.36 leu 2 0 2% % Croatian 7.431 7.419 -0.15 1.67% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.9 123.9 +0.0 -0.44 dinar 000 500 4% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 978.2 982.5 -0.43 +6.1 8 3 % 5% Budapest 31886 32097 -0.66 -0.37 .22 .09 % % Warsaw 2200. 2234. -1.53 +12. 56 82 % 97% Bucharest 7959. 7981. -0.27 +12. 82 01 % 35% Ljubljana 790.0 791.7 -0.21 +10. 1 1 % 09% Zagreb 2117. 2112. +0.2 +6.1 13 83 0% 3% Belgrade <.BELEX15 746.1 746.1 +0.0 +4.0 > 2 2 0% 1% Sofia 642.4 639.6 +0.4 +9.5 5 3 4% 5% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.48 -0.08 +026 -9bps > 1 8 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.198 -0.03 +053 -1bps > 7 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.979 -0.02 +061 +1bp R> 6 bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.039 0.023 +278 +3bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.939 -0.01 +327 +1bp > 7 bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.535 -0.03 +316 +1bp R> 3 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.4 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.25 0.32 0.44 0.21 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.785 1.83 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices