版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 23:39 BJT

CEE MARKETS-Czech crown strong, central bank cap under pressure

* Crown stuck to cap, may become next "Switzerland case"
    * Other currencies ease vs euro, dinar at 9 1/2-month low
    * All eyes on ECB, easing there can raise pressure on crown
    * Czech, Polish PMIs show growth but below expectations

 (Updates with weakening of the region's main currencies)
    By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 1 The crown stayed strong
against the euro on Tuesday, trading at the central bank's
ceiling despite a smaller than expected rebound in the Czech
Republic's PMI manufacturing index and a weakening of other
Central European currencies.
    The year. which started with the Swiss central bank removing
its cap on the franc, may end with pressure rising on the Czech
central bank to remove its similar cap on the crown.
    The cap, at close to 27 against the euro, was launched two
years ago to keep the crown weak, fight deflation risks and help
economic recovery.
    With Czech bonds trading below German Bund yields, the crown
has gained the status as central Europe's safe haven currency,
and it may feel upward pressure like the franc if the European
Central Bank cuts its rates further on Thursday as expected.
    Raiffeisen said the Czech National Bank was still far away
from the same speed and magnitude of currency reserve increases 
seen in the case of Switzerland, where the central bank heavily
sold its franc to weaken it and slashed interest rates before
abandoning its attempt to control the currency.
    "(But) we also think that it might become increasingly
challenging to defend the FX cap ... throughout 2016 against a
currency (the euro) that remains in a trend-weakening bias,"
Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber said in a note.
    The Czech central bank bought 7.1 billion euros to keep the
crown weak in July through September. 
    The crown, which has been trading near the cap since Nov. 6,
was steady at 27.022 at 1514 GMT, even though Czech PMI
rebounded only to 54.2 in November, below analysts' 54.5 median
forecast. 
    The dinar and the leu led an easing of
other currencies in the region, with the Serbian unit hitting a
9 1/2-month low against the euro, shedding 0.3 percent.
    The euro firmed in its crosses due to doubts that the ECB
will deliver enough policy easing on Thursday to weaken the
currency.
    Further ECB easing could make central European assets
relatively more attractive, while a Federal Reserve rate
increase expected later this month could curb their appeal.
    Investors are therefore pondering what the net outcome of
those different decisions will be, an uncertainty reflected by a
slight weakening of government bonds in the region, while
currencies were steady.
    Even though central Europe's economic growth is relatively
fast and stable, the Czech central bank has repeatedly said it
had reason to keep the crown weak and even had room to ease
policy if needed.  
    Radomir Jac, chief economist of Generali Investments CEE,
said the Czech PMI numbers signalled weaker production growth in
the last three months, noting: "The weaker dynamics of
production growth may linger into first months of 2016, should
the pace of new orders not revive." 
    Switzerland's economy stagnated in the third quarter as a
strong franc continued to hurt companies.    
 *                                                            *

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐