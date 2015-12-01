CEE MARKETS-Czech crown strong, central bank cap under pressure

* Crown stuck to cap, may become next "Switzerland case" * Other currencies ease vs euro, dinar at 9 1/2-month low * All eyes on ECB, easing there can raise pressure on crown * Czech, Polish PMIs show growth but below expectations (Updates with weakening of the region's main currencies) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 1 The crown stayed strong against the euro on Tuesday, trading at the central bank's ceiling despite a smaller than expected rebound in the Czech Republic's PMI manufacturing index and a weakening of other Central European currencies. The year. which started with the Swiss central bank removing its cap on the franc, may end with pressure rising on the Czech central bank to remove its similar cap on the crown. The cap, at close to 27 against the euro, was launched two years ago to keep the crown weak, fight deflation risks and help economic recovery. With Czech bonds trading below German Bund yields, the crown has gained the status as central Europe's safe haven currency, and it may feel upward pressure like the franc if the European Central Bank cuts its rates further on Thursday as expected. Raiffeisen said the Czech National Bank was still far away from the same speed and magnitude of currency reserve increases seen in the case of Switzerland, where the central bank heavily sold its franc to weaken it and slashed interest rates before abandoning its attempt to control the currency. "(But) we also think that it might become increasingly challenging to defend the FX cap ... throughout 2016 against a currency (the euro) that remains in a trend-weakening bias," Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber said in a note. The Czech central bank bought 7.1 billion euros to keep the crown weak in July through September. The crown, which has been trading near the cap since Nov. 6, was steady at 27.022 at 1514 GMT, even though Czech PMI rebounded only to 54.2 in November, below analysts' 54.5 median forecast. The dinar and the leu led an easing of other currencies in the region, with the Serbian unit hitting a 9 1/2-month low against the euro, shedding 0.3 percent. The euro firmed in its crosses due to doubts that the ECB will deliver enough policy easing on Thursday to weaken the currency. Further ECB easing could make central European assets relatively more attractive, while a Federal Reserve rate increase expected later this month could curb their appeal. Investors are therefore pondering what the net outcome of those different decisions will be, an uncertainty reflected by a slight weakening of government bonds in the region, while currencies were steady. Even though central Europe's economic growth is relatively fast and stable, the Czech central bank has repeatedly said it had reason to keep the crown weak and even had room to ease policy if needed. Radomir Jac, chief economist of Generali Investments CEE, said the Czech PMI numbers signalled weaker production growth in the last three months, noting: "The weaker dynamics of production growth may linger into first months of 2016, should the pace of new orders not revive." Switzerland's economy stagnated in the third quarter as a strong franc continued to hurt companies. * *