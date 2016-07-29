CEE MARKETS-Currencies retreat, Daimler investment long-term positive for Hungary

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, July 29 Central European currencies
eased slightly on Friday in edgy global sentiment before a first
estimate for Q2 U.S. growth, with the forint getting some
support from news of Daimler expanding its plant in Hungary.
German carmaker Daimler put a 1 billion euro
price tag on the expansion of its existing factory, which
churned out 180,000 cars last year and is a significant driver
for the country's open economy.
Exports and rising domestic demand are the drivers for
Hungary's economy, which grew by 2.9 percent last year.
"We do not expect a direct impact on the forint now, but the
1 billion euro investment could be forint-supportive indirectly,
and could lift already next year's GDP as construction (of the
new plant) will start," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at
brokerage Equilor.
Varga said the forint has outperformed the region's major
currencies thanks to Hungary's reduced vulnerabilities. It
quickly rebounded from a fall after Britain's referendum where
the majority of voters backed an exit from the European Union.
He said the Hungarian unit could trade between 310 and 317
versus the euro in the coming months.
The forint has firmed 0.8 percent so far this
year, while the zloty has weakened 2.5 percent.
At 0849 GMT, the forint was down 0.2 percent from Thursday
at 312.20 in line with the Polish zloty, which also eased 0.2
percent from the previous day.
The region's currencies got support from a this week's
decision by the Federal Reserve to leave U.S. interest rates
unchanged. Markets bet only one rate increase was likely later
in the year.
Rising U.S. interest rates would make emerging Europe's
assets less attractive than U.S. assets.
In Romania, the anti-graft prosecutors arrested central bank
deputy governor Bogdan Olteanu on Friday in a corruption
investigation, the prosecutors said, the first arrest of a
leading central banker in the country.
The leu was unfazed by the move, trading flat.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1049 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2016
Czech crown 27.053 27.0370 -0.06% -0.20%
0
Hungary 312.20 311.5650 -0.20% 0.78%
forint 00
Polish zloty 4.3675 4.3606 -0.16% -2.51%
Romanian leu 4.4660 4.4641 -0.04% 1.19%
Croatian 7.4820 7.4845 +0.03% 2.10%
kuna
Serbian 123.11 123.2700 +0.13% -1.33%
dinar 00
Note: daily calculated previo close at 1800
change from us CET
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2016
Prague 888.21 887.26 +0.11% -7.12%
Budapest 27616. 27628.47 -0.04% +15.4
76 5%
Warsaw 1777.5 1788.51 -0.61% -4.39%
7
Bucharest 6719.6 6694.09 +0.38% -4.06%
2
Ljubljana 711.17 714.45 -0.46% +2.16
%
Zagreb 1770.0 1764.47 +0.32% +4.76
5 %
Belgrade 640.99 621.30 +3.17% -0.48%
Sofia 458.98 457.78 +0.26% -0.42%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.135 0.039 +047bp +3bps
s
5-year -0.024 -0.041 +047bp -5bps
s
10-year 0.353 -0.048 +042bp -6bps
s
Poland
2-year 1.716 0.027 +232bp +1bps
s
5-year 2.341 0.022 +284bp +1bps
s
10-year 2.938 0.03 +301bp +2bps
s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.29 0.26 0.22 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.8 0.77 0.78 0.93
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.705 1.66 1.645 1.71
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices