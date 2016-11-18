CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads asset falls on pension fund proposal

* Polish ministry proposes moving pension assets in state
fund
* Measure would bring some listed companies under state
control
* Warsaw stocks hit 1-month low, Polish 10-year bond yield
surges
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 Warsaw led a fall of Central
European stocks and long-term bonds
as a Polish plan to move pension fund assets into a state fund
rekindled worries over a rise in state influence on companies.
The proposal from the Polish labour ministry coincided with
a renewed rise of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries yields, which
has curbed demand for assets in emerging markets since Donald
Trump's shock victory at U.S. presidential elections on Nov. 8.
State news agency PAP reported that the ministry proposed
that Poland should move private pension fund assets worth up to
147 billion zlotys ($35 billion) to a state fund, effectively
putting some listed firms under state control.
The companies affected would mostly be mid-size firms but
would also include some blue chips like Poland's top software
producer and consultant Asseco Poland and the
country's largest clothing retailer LPP.
Warsaw's blue-chip index fell 1.2 percent by 1004
GMT, well underperforming other regional markets.
If the government, which seeks to boost influence over
companies, makes decisions in the firms, "this is a risk that is
hard to quantify for investors," said Slawomir Kozlarek, dealer
of DM BZ WBK brokerage.
"Investing on the Polish stock market has resembled a walk
on a minefield for the last few years, but such a solution (with
the pension funds) would mean there would be little place left
to walk free from mines," he added. "I hope that this is only
one of the possible options."
Polish bond prices also fell much more than regional peers
which tracked U.S. Treasuries. Poland's 10-year benchmark bond
yield jumped 17 basis points to 3.82 percent, before retreating
to 3.74 percent.
The yield is now around 15 basis points above Hungarian and
Romanian peers even though the latter are rated lower by credit
rating agencies.
Polish bonds had already got a hit from Wednesday's
parliament approval of a cut in the retirement age, a move
economists said would push up the country's budget deficits and
reduce economic growth.
Rating agency Fitch said that after the retirement age cut
the government need adjustment measures to prevent a rise in the
budget deficit to beyond 3 percent of economic output, risking
financial sanctions from the European Union.
Central European currencies traded near the multi-month lows
against the euro reached after Donald Trump's victory in the
U.S. presidential eletion. The zloty and the forint
eased moderately, by 0.1 percent.
CEE SNAP AT 1104
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 380 620 09% 5%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 309. -0.0 1.46
forint => 1000 8700 7% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.44 4.44 -0.1 -4.2
zloty => 85 42 0% 8%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.03
leu => 75 60 3% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 -0.0 1.46
kuna => 90 25 9% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 0700 1400 06% 0%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 883. 889. -0.6 -7.5
84 62 5% 8%
Budapest 3002 2994 +0. +25
5.32 1.07 28% .52%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1722 1742 -1.1 -7.3
> .07 .39 7% 7%
Buchares 6834 6859 -0.3 -2.4
t .22 .05 6% 3%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 709. 704. +0. +1.
a P> 30 51 68% 89%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1971 1975 -0.1 +16
> .78 .42 8% .70%
Belgrade <.BELEX 668. 662. +0. +3.
15> 78 71 92% 83%
Sofia <.SOFIX 531. 533. -0.3 +15
> 60 51 6% .34%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.05 -001 +5b
RR> 43 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +02 -7bp
RR> 86 32 4bps s
<CZ10YT 0.63 0.02 +03 -1bp
10-year =RR> 3 6 3bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.90 0.01 +25 +2b
RR> 8 9 4bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.98 0.08 +33 +5b
RR> 7 3 1bps ps
<PL10YT 3.76 0.07 +34 +4b
10-year =RR> 3 3 6bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.68 0.75 0.68
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.78 1.78 1.8 1.73
><WIBOR 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices