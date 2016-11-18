版本:
CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks rebound after government denies radical pension fund plan

* Poland denies reported plan to move pension assets to
state fund
    * Retreat of dollar, UST yields helps regional asset rebound
    * Warsaw stocks off 1-month low, CEE 10-year bonds still in
red

 (Recasts with Polish clarification on pension funds plan,
impact of dollar, U.S. Treasuries yields retreat)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 18 Polish asset prices rebounded
from early lows on Friday after the government said its plan to
move private pension fund assets into a state fund would be less
radical than a news agency report had suggested earlier.
    Polish equities and government bonds had led an initial drop
in Central European assets. But the market turned around partly
as Poland rebounded, and also due to a rally in the dollar
losing steam and U.S. Treasuries prices rebounding.
    State news agency PAP reported that Poland's labour ministry
had proposed moving private pension fund assets worth up to 147
billion zlotys ($35 billion) into a state fund, effectively
putting some listed firms under state control.
    That sent Warsaw's blue-chip stock index to a
one-month low early on as the report played into investors'
fears about a government drive to boost its influence over
companies, including the banking sector.
    But the labour and finance ministries later said in a joint
statement that they wanted to transfer only 25 percent of assets
from state-guaranteed private pension funds to a
state-controlled investment vehicle, as planned previously.
 
    The stock index then regained most of the ground it had lost
and was down just 0.3 percent from Thursday as of 1234 GMT.
    The zloty fully rebounded from an early weakening.
    Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 12 basis points from its
early high to 3.7 percent but was still up 5 basis points from
Thursday. It was still 10-15 basis points above its Hungarian
and Romanian peers even though the latter are rated lower by
credit rating agencies.
    Polish bonds had already taken a hit from Wednesday's
parliament approval of a cut in the retirement age, a move
economists said would push up the country's budget deficits and
reduce economic growth. 
    Rating agency Fitch said that after the retirement age cut
the government would need adjustment measures to prevent a rise
in the budget deficit to beyond 3 percent of economic output,
risking financial sanctions from the European Union.
 
    Fitch will review Hungary's credit rating after the markets
close, and analysts said a change in the 'BBB-' rating was
unlikely but a rise in the outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'
cannot be ruled out.
    "That could strengthen the forint," Equilor brokerage said
in a note.
    The forint firmed 0.1 percent to 309.65 against
the euro.    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1334       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        310   620   11%    2%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  309.   +0.  1.61
 forint    =>       6500  8700   07%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.44  4.44   +0.  -4.1
 zloty     =>         35    42   01%    7%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.07
 leu       =>         60    60   00%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.52  -0.1  1.39
 kuna      =>         40    25    5%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  1400    1%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             884.  889.  -0.6  -7.5
                      23    62    1%    4%
 Budapest           3001  2994   +0.   +25
                    0.09  1.07   23%  .46%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1736  1742  -0.3  -6.5
           >         .89   .39    2%    8%
 Buchares           6829  6859  -0.4  -2.4
 t                   .91   .05    2%    9%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  709.  704.   +0.   +1.
 a         P>         12    51   65%   86%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1976  1975   +0.   +16
           >         .12   .42   04%  .96%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  674.  662.   +1.   +4.
           15>        42    71   77%   71%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  531.  533.  -0.3   +15
           >          59    51    6%  .34%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.02  -002   +3b
           RR>        69     4   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +02  -5bp
           RR>        95    42  5bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.62  0.02   +03   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        8     1  5bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.89  0.00   +25   +2b
           RR>         7     8  5bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.96  0.05   +33   +5b
           RR>         2     8  1bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.72  0.07   +34   +7b
 10-year   =RR>        4     3  5bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.67  0.69  0.74  0.68
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.76  1.78   1.8  1.73
           ><WIBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices

