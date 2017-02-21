CEE MARKETS-Stock rally continues, Bucharest index sets 9-year high

* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record
high
* Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank
* Warsaw stocks hits 18-month high, Prague highest since Dec
2015
* Czech stocks shrug off plan for higher tax for big
companies
(Adds Czech tax plan, forint rise)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year
high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania
as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equities
markets.
The region's stocks have tracked the gains in global
equities as U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged domestic
economic stimulus. The rally lost momentum in the past week, but
regained traction on Tuesday.
Warsaw well outperformed Western Europe's main
markets. Rising 2.3 percent by 1419 GMT, it set
a new 18-month highs.
Budapest, which has been moving in record-high
territory since November, set another record, rising 0.7
percent, with OTP Bank shares gaining 0.9 percent.
Bucharest rose 1.3 percent to its highest levels
since June 2008.
It was driven by the gains of OMV Petrom, the
unit of Austrian oil group OMV, and Banca Transilvania
whose shares hit a record high, rising 2.1 percent.
Petrom reported profits for 2016 last week, after a loss in
2015.
Banca Transilvania shares have been rising since it reported
its results last week. Net profits fell last year after a
one-off surge in 2015, but other indicators, including the ratio
of non-performing loans, improved.
Romania's banking sector profits mildly dropped last year to
4.2 billion lei ($981.19 million), but the negative impact of
two bills launched last year, including one on the conversion of
Swiss franc loans, will be less than expected, Raiffeisen
analyst Silvia Rosca said.
Banks' prospects have improved across the region.
Hungary cut its bank tax last year. Poland's ruling party
has softened its unfriendly rhetoric over banks and some
investors speculate that a rise in Polish interest rates
expected for 2018 could lift bank revenues.
In contrast, the ruling Czech Social Democrats put a
proposal for a special tax on banks on its election campaign
agenda earlier this month.
On Tuesday, they announced an additional plan to raise taxes
on the 600 companies that make over 100 million crowns' pre-tax
profit, to finance tax cuts for smaller firms.
But it is uncertain whether the Social Democrats can win the
October elections, or gather sufficient support for these plans
as they do not lead opinion polls.
Czech stocks shrugged off the tax plans. Prague
underperformed regional peers, but firming about 0.2 percent it
touched a 15-month high.
In currency markets, the forint gained 0.3 percent
against the euro and set a 5-week high at 306.9.
CEE SNAPS AT 1519
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 20 1% %
Hungary 307.0 308.0 +0.3 0.59%
forint 000 700 5%
Polish 4.307 4.314 +0.1 2.25%
zloty 0 8 8%
Romanian 4.515 4.522 +0.1 0.43%
leu 5 1 5%
Croatian 7.452 7.448 -0.05 1.38%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.7 123.8 +0.0 -0.35
dinar 800 100 2% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 975.0 973.3 +0.1 +5.7
1 2 7% 9%
Budapest 34209 33973 +0.6 +6.8
.33 .59 9% 9%
Warsaw 2243. 2192. +2.2 +15.
06 79 9% 15%
Bucharest 7898. 7796. +1.3 +11.
30 14 1% 48%
Ljubljana 765.6 764.1 +0.1 +6.7
5 7 9% 0%
Zagreb 2222. 2222. -0.01 +11.
70 97 % 42%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 712.0 711.8 +0.0 -0.75
> 1 1 3% %
Sofia 610.8 608.2 +0.4 +4.1
4 8 2% 6%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.51 -0.09 +034 -8bps
> 3 7 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.209 0.006 +068 +0bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.678 0.028 +035 +0bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.246 0.003 +310 +2bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.229 0.059 +370 +5bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.885 0.047 +356 +2bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.27 0.3 0.35 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.34 0.54 0.68 0.23
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.81 1.895 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices