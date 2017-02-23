CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks fall from record high after Magyar Telekom disappoints

* Budapest stocks off record on OTP Bank, Magyar Telekom retreat * Magyar Telekom guidance disappoints despite profit surge * Bucharest stocks at another 9-year high on Banca Transilvania * Currencies, bonds rangebound ahead of auctions By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 23 Budapest stocks retreated from record highs on Wednesday, driven by Magyar Telekom which opted against raising its dividend guidance despite a surge in profits, while Central European assets mostly moved sideways. OTP, Hungary's biggest lender also retreated, shedding 2.1 percent, following a week-long surge which saw the stock hit its highest levels since 2007 by Tuesday. Regional markets, which have tracked a worldwide rally of equities in the past weeks, took a pause, with no new cues coming from abroad and as investors reacted to earnings results. Magyar Telekom, the Hungarian unit of Deutsche Telekom , said its fourth quarter profit leapt to 19.8 billion forint ($67.84 million) from 3.35 billion a year earlier, partly due to tax changes. But it cited competitive and regulatory risks to growth this year and maintained its dividend target, disappointing investors and prompting a 2.3 percent fall in its share price. Budapest's main stock index shed 1.1 percent by 1008 GMT. "The management's communication signals the importance of caution over forecasts," Erste group analysts said in a note. The stocks of Deutsche Telekom's Croatian unit, HT, meanwhile, rose 1.2 percent as the firm's earnings report showed a rise in revenues and profits. Bank stocks were mixed in the region. The improved earnings and outlook of some banks have played a key part in the regional equities rally in the past weeks. Shares in Romania's Banca Transilvania extended their gains after a strong earnings report last week, rising 0.4 percent and lifting the Bucharest index, which has hit new 9-year highs this week. Romania and Serbia are due to hold bond auctions. Serbia's central bank forecast 3.5 percent economic growth for 2018 on Tuesday, and the country's improved prospects lift the appeal of its auction, but the high amount on offer could lead to a rise in yields, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. In Romania, the European Commission's warning over a likely rise in the budget deficit and optimistic economic assumptions in the fresh 2017 budget indicate risks, the analysts said. "We do not see the need for changing our Hold recommendation on Romania at this stage while we would highlight fiscal risk possibly impacting the outlook," they added. CEE SNAPS AT 1119 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 00 0% % Hungary 307.9 307.8 -0.03 0.28% forint 500 700 % Polish 4.306 4.301 -0.11 2.27% zloty 0 2 % Romanian 4.518 4.519 +0.0 0.37% leu 5 5 2% Croatian 7.431 7.447 +0.2 1.67% kuna 0 5 2% Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.43 dinar 800 200 3% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 971.7 972.7 -0.10 +5.4 4 2 % 4% Budapest 33734 34112 -1.11 +5.4 .71 .89 % 1% Warsaw 2249. 2251. -0.06 +15. 68 02 % 49% Bucharest 8053. 8035. +0.2 +13. 98 25 3% 68% Ljubljana 774.0 771.6 +0.3 +7.8 5 7 1% 7% Zagreb 2245. 2234. +0.5 +12. 96 26 2% 59% Belgrade <.BELEX15 713.2 714.2 -0.15 -0.58 > 1 8 % % Sofia 609.2 610.3 -0.19 +3.8 2 5 % 9% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.49 0.005 +039 -1bps > 2 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.166 -0.08 +070 -9bps > 6 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.623 -0.05 +036 -5bps R> 5 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.237 0.013 +312 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.209 -0.00 +374 -1bps > 5 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.87 -0.02 +361 -2bps R> 9 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.27 0.29 0.31 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.355 0.505 0.62 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.795 1.88 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices