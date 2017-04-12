CEE MARKETS-Stocks, fx mostly rebound

* Prague stocks buck CEE rise as Moneta trades ex-div
* Daimler earnings, dollar retreat cause some improvement in
mood
* Geopolitical concerns may return
* Hungarian bonds firm, still helped by Tuesday's CPI data
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, April 12 Central European currencies
and equities mostly firmed on Wednesday as investors took a
breath after selling risky assets in recent weeks due to
geopolitical worries.
Market participants were split as to whether sentiment
towards emerging markets had actually improved, or the selling
had merely lost some steam.
A surge in the profit of German auto maker Daimler
, which has a big Mercedes-Benz production plant in
Hungary, improved the mood across European stock markets, said
Monika Kiss, analyst at Equilor Brokerage in Budapest.
The dollar, whose strength against the euro has also
weighed on Central European currencies in recent weeks, has also
retreated slightly this week.
"I would say one-off factors are causing today's relief
rather than a sentiment change," Kiss said, adding that
geopolitical risks could continue to cast a shadow on markets in
the region and in the world.
A Budapest-based fixed income trader saw a slight
improvement in risk sentiment and said worries that France's
far-right may win the upcoming presidential election there
seemed to have eased somewhat.
"Remaining worries seem to have shifted towards others
(emerging markets)... while Central Europe looks a bit
decoupled," the trader added.
The forint and the zloty firmed 0.1
percent against the euro in morning trade, rebounding from a
one-month and a one-week low touched on Tuesday.
The crown stood slightly weaker against the euro
at 26.681, off morning lows, taking a respite after increased
volatility since the Czech central bank removed its cap at 27,
letting it firm after a rise in inflation in the past months.
Prague's stock index fell 0.9 percent, while other
regional stock indices mostly rose or were flat.
The decline was down to one share, Moneta Bank,
which shed more than 8 percent to hit its lowest level since
January as it traded ex-dividend.
A rise in the stocks of OTP Bank and
pharmaceuticals company Richter helped Budapest's
index gain 0.7 percent.
Hungarian government bond yields dropped by a few basis
points, with 10-year paper trading at 3.28 percent, down 2 basis
points.
Hungarian debt got some help, and the forint came under some
pressure, from lower-than-expected 2.7 percent annual inflation
reported on Tuesday.
The central bank is expected to confirm its loose policy
stance in the minutes of its March rate-setting meeting which it
is due to publish at 1200 GMT.
Department head Judit Varhegyi told state television M1 on
Wednesday that the bank expected a slowdown in inflation in the
coming months.
CEE SNAPS AT 1026
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 26.68 26.66 -0.07 1.22%
10 10 %
Hungary 311.7 312.0 +0.1 -0.93
forint 200 650 1% %
Polish 4.248 4.251 +0.0 3.65%
zloty 8 5 6%
Romanian 4.513 4.515 +0.0 0.48%
leu 5 1 4%
Croatian 7.431 7.428 -0.03 1.67%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.6 123.7 +0.1 -0.22
dinar 200 550 1% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 984.5 992.9 -0.85 +6.8
0 5 % 2%
Budapest 32438 32199 +0.7 +1.3
.86 .15 4% 6%
Warsaw 2223. 2221. +0.0 +14.
11 82 6% 13%
Bucharest 8211. 8200. +0.1 +15.
40 18 4% 90%
Ljubljana 781.7 781.1 +0.0 +8.9
2 5 7% 4%
Zagreb 1918. 1939. -1.11 -3.85
11 72 % %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 736.3 734.0 +0.3 +2.6
> 9 0 3% 5%
Sofia 658.5 656.4 +0.3 +12.
9 5 3% 30%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.02 0.022 +083 +4bp
> 2 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.295 0.037 +081 +4bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.021 0.007 +082 +1bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.021 0.014 +287 +3bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.902 0.012 +342 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.461 0.019 +326 +2bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.3 0.34 0.44 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.2 0.26 0.33 0.16
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.75 1.78 1.81 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices