CEE MARKETS-Stocks, fx mostly rebound

* Prague stocks buck CEE rise as Moneta trades ex-div * Daimler earnings, dollar retreat cause some improvement in mood * Geopolitical concerns may return * Hungarian bonds firm, still helped by Tuesday's CPI data By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 12 Central European currencies and equities mostly firmed on Wednesday as investors took a breath after selling risky assets in recent weeks due to geopolitical worries. Market participants were split as to whether sentiment towards emerging markets had actually improved, or the selling had merely lost some steam. A surge in the profit of German auto maker Daimler , which has a big Mercedes-Benz production plant in Hungary, improved the mood across European stock markets, said Monika Kiss, analyst at Equilor Brokerage in Budapest. The dollar, whose strength against the euro has also weighed on Central European currencies in recent weeks, has also retreated slightly this week. "I would say one-off factors are causing today's relief rather than a sentiment change," Kiss said, adding that geopolitical risks could continue to cast a shadow on markets in the region and in the world. A Budapest-based fixed income trader saw a slight improvement in risk sentiment and said worries that France's far-right may win the upcoming presidential election there seemed to have eased somewhat. "Remaining worries seem to have shifted towards others (emerging markets)... while Central Europe looks a bit decoupled," the trader added. The forint and the zloty firmed 0.1 percent against the euro in morning trade, rebounding from a one-month and a one-week low touched on Tuesday. The crown stood slightly weaker against the euro at 26.681, off morning lows, taking a respite after increased volatility since the Czech central bank removed its cap at 27, letting it firm after a rise in inflation in the past months. Prague's stock index fell 0.9 percent, while other regional stock indices mostly rose or were flat. The decline was down to one share, Moneta Bank, which shed more than 8 percent to hit its lowest level since January as it traded ex-dividend. A rise in the stocks of OTP Bank and pharmaceuticals company Richter helped Budapest's index gain 0.7 percent. Hungarian government bond yields dropped by a few basis points, with 10-year paper trading at 3.28 percent, down 2 basis points. Hungarian debt got some help, and the forint came under some pressure, from lower-than-expected 2.7 percent annual inflation reported on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to confirm its loose policy stance in the minutes of its March rate-setting meeting which it is due to publish at 1200 GMT. Department head Judit Varhegyi told state television M1 on Wednesday that the bank expected a slowdown in inflation in the coming months. CEE SNAPS AT 1026 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.68 26.66 -0.07 1.22% 10 10 % Hungary 311.7 312.0 +0.1 -0.93 forint 200 650 1% % Polish 4.248 4.251 +0.0 3.65% zloty 8 5 6% Romanian 4.513 4.515 +0.0 0.48% leu 5 1 4% Croatian 7.431 7.428 -0.03 1.67% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.6 123.7 +0.1 -0.22 dinar 200 550 1% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 984.5 992.9 -0.85 +6.8 0 5 % 2% Budapest 32438 32199 +0.7 +1.3 .86 .15 4% 6% Warsaw 2223. 2221. +0.0 +14. 11 82 6% 13% Bucharest 8211. 8200. +0.1 +15. 40 18 4% 90% Ljubljana 781.7 781.1 +0.0 +8.9 2 5 7% 4% Zagreb 1918. 1939. -1.11 -3.85 11 72 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 736.3 734.0 +0.3 +2.6 > 9 0 3% 5% Sofia 658.5 656.4 +0.3 +12. 9 5 3% 30% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.02 0.022 +083 +4bp > 2 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.295 0.037 +081 +4bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.021 0.007 +082 +1bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.021 0.014 +287 +3bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.902 0.012 +342 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.461 0.019 +326 +2bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.3 0.34 0.44 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.2 0.26 0.33 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.75 1.78 1.81 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices