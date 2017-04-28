版本:
CEE MARKETS-Kuna rises as revenues, risk appetite outweigh politics

    * Kuna rebounds from 3-month-low on seasonal tourism impact
    * Croatian government splits over Agrokor crisis
    * Czech crown rebounds again from levels beyond 27 vs euro

 (Adds firming of Czech bonds, jump in Bulgarian Fibank stocks)
    By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic
    BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, April 28 Croatia's kuna pulled
back from three-month lows on Friday, as a seasonal lift in
tourism revenues and a rise in risk appetite outweighed fears
over the future of the coalition government.
    Other regional currencies also rose, still riding the wave
of centrist Emmanuel Macron's win on Sunday in the first-round
of France's presidential election - seen as a vote for stability
and staying in the European Union.
    The kuna had sunk on Thursday after Croatian Prime Minister
Andrej Plenkovic fired ministers from his junior coalition
partner, saying they had failed to support the finance minister
in his handling of a corporate crisis.
    The ministers' Most (Bridge) party pulled out of the
coalition on Friday - raising the possibility of a snap election
or at least a period of political wrangling - but the currency
firmed 0.26 percent on the day to 7.465 per euro by 1352 GMT.

    Analysts said a seasonal pick-up in tourism revenues, and
relief over the French result all supported the kuna, though one
dealer at a local bank said the local political problems could
still weigh on the currency down the road.
    "I expect certain easing pressures to persist in the coming
days or weeks due to the Agrokor crisis and political
uncertainties," the dealer said, referring to the financial
crisis at retail and food group Agrokor, Croatia's biggest
private firm.
    The Czech crown firmed 0.3 percent to 26.94 per
euro.
    It rebounded sharply from levels past 27, which it reached
on Thursday for the second time since the central bank removed a
cap three weeks ago which had kept it weaker than 27 for years.
    The zloty touched a one-month high at 4.2133, a
hairbreadth from 18-month highs beyond 4.21, before giving up
most of its gains in late trade.
    The yield on Czech 10-year bonds was flat at 0.99 percent
and the corresponding Polish yield rose 5 basis points to 3.45
percent as JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging
debt indexes, added Czech papers to its GBI-EM index as of
Friday, cutting the weighting of Polish bonds.            
    The stocks of Bulgaria's third-largest bank, Fibank
jumped 9 percent to a 9-year high, after it hired Citigroup to
advise on strategic options including drawing in new owners.
    
