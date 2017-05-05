CEE MARKETS-MOL stocks rise on earnings, Romania keeps rates on hold

* MOL stocks rises on earnings increase, regional peers fall
* Regional markets mixed and lack direction
* Romanian central bank holds fire, leu eases slightly
* Czech PM drops plan to resign, crown firms a bit
(Recasts with oil stocks, Romanian interest rate decision)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 5 Hungarian oil group MOL's
stronger-than-expected earnings boosted its stocks to
a six-year high on Friday, while its sector peers in Central
Europe retreated after a plunge in crude prices.
MOL shares rose 2.5 percent by 1358 GMT after it announced
a rise in its earnings in the first-quarter, helped by a jump in
crude prices in that period, higher refining and sales volumes
and refining margins.
But oil prices fell to five-month lows on Friday due to
concerns about a persistent glut.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index continued to retreat
from Thursday's 23-month highs, shedding half a percent, pushed
down mainly by gas company PGNiG and refiner PKN Orlen
.
PGN stocks plunged by over 5 percent in a sharp correction
after hitting 18-month highs on Thursday. Czech downstream oil
group Unipetrol shares dropped 0.8 percent and
Romanian OMV Petrom shed half a percent.
MOL's first-quarter results exceeded forecasts, Erste Group
analysts said in a note. "We must also note that the sector
environment was also very good, while of course MOL has managed
to benefit from that," their note added.
Regional markets were directionless. Currencies were mixed
and changed little, finding now clues in strong U.S. payroll
data, after which the euro jumped to roughly 6-month
highs against the dollar.
Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on
hold as expected, while it said a rise in inflation could be
slower than anticipated.
The leu eased 0.1 percent.
A rise in inflation across Central Europe since late 2016 is
unlikely to trigger monetary policy tightening soon.
The Czech central bank (CNB), however, signalled on Thursday
that it may need to lift rates if the crown does not
firm from 27 against the euro, the level of a cap on the
currency, which the bank removed a month ago.
The crown strengthened 0.1 percent by late trade to 26.782
versus the euro.
CNB Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said there was still huge
uncertainty over the Czech crown's exchange rate development but
its path had been smooth since the cap was removed.
Investors have ignored the twists and turns of a Czech
government crisis months before October elections, which a
Prague-based trader called a "silly political game".
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Friday reversed his
decision to resign, saying he would instead seek the removal of
Finance Minister Andrej Babis, his main political rival.
CEE SNAPS AT 1558
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech 26.78 26.80 +0.0 0.84%
crown 20 20 7%
Hungary 311.9 312.0 +0.0 -1.01
forint 800 400 2% %
Polish 4.217 4.214 -0.07 4.43%
zloty 0 3 %
Romanian 4.551 4.547 -0.08 -0.35
leu 0 3 % %
Croatian 7.430 7.436 +0.0 1.68%
kuna 0 5 9%
Serbian 123.0 123.2 +0.1 0.25%
dinar 400 250 5%
Note: calculate previ close 1800
daily d from ous at CET
change
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 1003. 1001. +0.1 +8.8
34 75 6% 7%
Budapest 32768 32289 +1.4 +2.3
.44 .85 8% 9%
Warsaw 2368. 2381. -0.54 +21.
19 00 % 58%
Bucharest 8292. 8235. +0.6 +17.
48 90 9% 04%
Ljubljana 777.1 778.6 -0.20 +8.2
1 3 % 9%
Zagreb 1904. 1892. +0.6 -4.55
17 76 0% %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 715.3 715.7 -0.06 -0.28
> 4 5 % %
Sofia 660.8 663.5 -0.41 +12.
1 4 % 68%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.06 0.109 +061 +8bp
> 8 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.033 0.029 +035 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.818 0 +042 -1bps
R> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.01 -0.00 +269 -3bps
> 2 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.903 -0.01 +322 -2bps
> 5 bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.472 0.003 +307 -1bps
R> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.34 0.4 0.49 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.25 0.335 0.45 0.16
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.753 1.782 1.831 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices