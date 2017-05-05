版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 22:54 BJT

CEE MARKETS-MOL stocks rise on earnings, Romania keeps rates on hold

    * MOL stocks rises on earnings increase, regional peers fall
    * Regional markets mixed and lack direction
    * Romanian central bank holds fire, leu eases slightly
    * Czech PM drops plan to resign, crown firms a bit

 (Recasts with oil stocks, Romanian interest rate decision)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 5 Hungarian oil group MOL's
 stronger-than-expected earnings boosted its stocks to
a six-year high on Friday, while its sector peers in Central
Europe retreated after a plunge in crude prices. 
    MOL shares rose 2.5 percent by 1358 GMT after it   announced
a rise in its earnings in the first-quarter, helped by a jump in
crude prices in that period, higher refining and sales volumes
and refining margins.
    But oil prices fell to five-month lows on Friday due to
concerns about a persistent glut.
    Warsaw's bluechip stock index continued to retreat
from Thursday's 23-month highs, shedding half a percent, pushed
down mainly by gas company PGNiG and refiner PKN Orlen
.
    PGN stocks plunged by over 5 percent in a sharp correction
after hitting 18-month highs on Thursday. Czech downstream oil
group Unipetrol shares dropped 0.8 percent and
Romanian OMV Petrom shed half a percent.
    MOL's first-quarter results exceeded forecasts, Erste Group
analysts said in a note. "We must also note that the sector
environment was also very good, while of course MOL has managed
to benefit from that," their note added.
    Regional markets were directionless. Currencies were mixed
and changed little, finding now clues in strong U.S. payroll
data, after which the euro jumped to roughly 6-month
highs against the dollar. 
    Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on
hold as expected, while it said a rise in inflation could be
slower than anticipated.
    The leu eased 0.1 percent.
    A rise in inflation across Central Europe since late 2016 is
unlikely to trigger monetary policy tightening soon.
    The Czech central bank (CNB), however, signalled on Thursday
that it may need to lift rates if the crown does not
firm from 27 against the euro, the level of a cap on the
currency, which the bank removed a month ago.
    The crown strengthened 0.1 percent by late trade to 26.782
versus the euro.
    CNB Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said there was still huge
uncertainty over the Czech crown's exchange rate development but
its path had been smooth since the cap was removed.
    Investors have ignored the twists and turns of a Czech
government crisis months before October elections, which a
Prague-based trader called a "silly political game".
    Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Friday reversed his
decision to resign, saying he would instead seek the removal of
Finance Minister Andrej Babis, his main political rival.

    
             CEE        SNAPS   AT  1558          
             MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                        CURRENCIES                
                        Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                        t      ous           e
                        bid    close  chang  in
                                      e      2017
 Czech                  26.78  26.80   +0.0  0.84%
 crown                     20     20     7%  
 Hungary                311.9  312.0   +0.0  -1.01
 forint                   800    400     2%      %
 Polish                 4.217  4.214  -0.07  4.43%
 zloty                      0      3      %  
 Romanian               4.551  4.547  -0.08  -0.35
 leu                        0      3      %      %
 Croatian               7.430  7.436   +0.0  1.68%
 kuna                       0      5     9%  
 Serbian                123.0  123.2   +0.1  0.25%
 dinar                    400    250     5%  
 Note:       calculate  previ  close  1800        
 daily       d from     ous    at     CET    
 change                                      
                        STOCK                     
                        S                    
                        Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                        t      ous           e
                               close  chang  in
                                      e      2017
 Prague                 1003.  1001.   +0.1   +8.8
                           34     75     6%     7%
 Budapest               32768  32289   +1.4   +2.3
                          .44    .85     8%     9%
 Warsaw                 2368.  2381.  -0.54   +21.
                           19     00      %    58%
 Bucharest              8292.  8235.   +0.6   +17.
                           48     90     9%    04%
 Ljubljana              777.1  778.6  -0.20   +8.2
                            1      3      %     9%
 Zagreb                 1904.  1892.   +0.6  -4.55
                           17     76     0%      %
 Belgrade    <.BELEX15  715.3  715.7  -0.06  -0.28
             >              4      5      %      %
 Sofia                  660.8  663.5  -0.41   +12.
                            1      4      %    68%
                        BONDS                     
                        Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                      d      
                        (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                               e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                       sprea
 Republic                                    d
   2-year    <CZ2YT=RR  -0.06  0.109   +061   +8bp
             >              8           bps      s
   5-year    <CZ5YT=RR  0.033  0.029   +035   +2bp
             >                          bps      s
   10-year   <CZ10YT=R  0.818      0   +042  -1bps
             R>                         bps  
 Poland                                           
   2-year    <PL2YT=RR   2.01  -0.00   +269  -3bps
             >                     2    bps  
   5-year    <PL5YT=RR  2.903  -0.01   +322  -2bps
             >                     5    bps  
   10-year   <PL10YT=R  3.472  0.003   +307  -1bps
             R>                         bps  
             FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                        3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                             inter
                                             bank
 Czech Rep           <   0.34    0.4   0.49      0
             PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary             <   0.25  0.335   0.45   0.16
             BUBOR=>                         
 Poland              <  1.753  1.782  1.831   1.73
             WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA   are for                              
 quotes      ask                             
             prices
