CEE MARKETS-MOL stocks rise on earnings, Romania keeps rates on hold

* MOL stocks rises on earnings increase, regional peers fall * Regional markets mixed and lack direction * Romanian central bank holds fire, leu eases slightly * Czech PM drops plan to resign, crown firms a bit (Recasts with oil stocks, Romanian interest rate decision) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 5 Hungarian oil group MOL's stronger-than-expected earnings boosted its stocks to a six-year high on Friday, while its sector peers in Central Europe retreated after a plunge in crude prices. MOL shares rose 2.5 percent by 1358 GMT after it announced a rise in its earnings in the first-quarter, helped by a jump in crude prices in that period, higher refining and sales volumes and refining margins. But oil prices fell to five-month lows on Friday due to concerns about a persistent glut. Warsaw's bluechip stock index continued to retreat from Thursday's 23-month highs, shedding half a percent, pushed down mainly by gas company PGNiG and refiner PKN Orlen . PGN stocks plunged by over 5 percent in a sharp correction after hitting 18-month highs on Thursday. Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol shares dropped 0.8 percent and Romanian OMV Petrom shed half a percent. MOL's first-quarter results exceeded forecasts, Erste Group analysts said in a note. "We must also note that the sector environment was also very good, while of course MOL has managed to benefit from that," their note added. Regional markets were directionless. Currencies were mixed and changed little, finding now clues in strong U.S. payroll data, after which the euro jumped to roughly 6-month highs against the dollar. Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold as expected, while it said a rise in inflation could be slower than anticipated. The leu eased 0.1 percent. A rise in inflation across Central Europe since late 2016 is unlikely to trigger monetary policy tightening soon. The Czech central bank (CNB), however, signalled on Thursday that it may need to lift rates if the crown does not firm from 27 against the euro, the level of a cap on the currency, which the bank removed a month ago. The crown strengthened 0.1 percent by late trade to 26.782 versus the euro. CNB Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said there was still huge uncertainty over the Czech crown's exchange rate development but its path had been smooth since the cap was removed. Investors have ignored the twists and turns of a Czech government crisis months before October elections, which a Prague-based trader called a "silly political game". Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Friday reversed his decision to resign, saying he would instead seek the removal of Finance Minister Andrej Babis, his main political rival. CEE SNAPS AT 1558 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.78 26.80 +0.0 0.84% crown 20 20 7% Hungary 311.9 312.0 +0.0 -1.01 forint 800 400 2% % Polish 4.217 4.214 -0.07 4.43% zloty 0 3 % Romanian 4.551 4.547 -0.08 -0.35 leu 0 3 % % Croatian 7.430 7.436 +0.0 1.68% kuna 0 5 9% Serbian 123.0 123.2 +0.1 0.25% dinar 400 250 5% Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 1003. 1001. +0.1 +8.8 34 75 6% 7% Budapest 32768 32289 +1.4 +2.3 .44 .85 8% 9% Warsaw 2368. 2381. -0.54 +21. 19 00 % 58% Bucharest 8292. 8235. +0.6 +17. 48 90 9% 04% Ljubljana 777.1 778.6 -0.20 +8.2 1 3 % 9% Zagreb 1904. 1892. +0.6 -4.55 17 76 0% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 715.3 715.7 -0.06 -0.28 > 4 5 % % Sofia 660.8 663.5 -0.41 +12. 1 4 % 68% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.06 0.109 +061 +8bp > 8 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.033 0.029 +035 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.818 0 +042 -1bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.01 -0.00 +269 -3bps > 2 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.903 -0.01 +322 -2bps > 5 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.472 0.003 +307 -1bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.34 0.4 0.49 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.25 0.335 0.45 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.753 1.782 1.831 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices