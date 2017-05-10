CEE MARKETS-Crown slides as inflation slows, other currencies firm

* Crown reverses firming after bigger-than-expected CPI slowdown * Hungarian data confirm that inflation retreated in CEE * Hungarian debt yields drop, mainly at long end of curve * Polish bank stocks give up some ground after surge (Adds forint and zloty firming and retreat of Polish bank stocks) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 10 The Czech crown reversed some early strengthening and Hungarian government bonds firmed on Wednesday after the two countries released lower-than-anticipated inflation figures for April. Slower inflation in the region reduces the odds that central bank monetary tightening could start any time soon after years of interest rate cuts and measures to boost market liquidity. After a year of almost unbroken rises, Czech annual inflation dropped to the central bank's (CNB) 2 percent target in April. It was below analysts' consensus forecast, just like Hungary's figure, which dropped to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent in March. A retreat of volatile fuel and food prices caused the slowdown already indicated by Polish data released earlier. The crown firmed to a one-month high of 26.565 per euro in early trade, but after the data it sharply retreated. At 1215 GMT, it traded at 26.645, a shade weaker from Tuesday. "(The data) is an argument for the central bank to not be in a dramatic hurry to hike interest rates in the upcoming months and to stay in the wait-and-see mode for a longer period," Patria Finance economist Jan Bures said. Signs of a pick-up in core inflation means "the chance of raising rates in the second half of the year will stay for the CNB board a relevant topic, especially if the crown does not firm from current levels," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at General Investments CEE. The bank said earlier that the likelihood of rate hikes could rise if the crown does not firm from 27, the level of a cap removed by the CNB 5 weeks ago. The forint and the zloty firmed 0.2-0.3 percent as investors continued to reverse selling positions opened before France's presidential elections on Sunday. Hungarian medium-and long-term government bond yields dropped by about 10 basis points, with 10-year papers trading at 3.06 percent, down 9 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. "If inflation remains low, it is possible that the central bank rate hikes expected for next year will be delayed to 2019," one trader said. Other data released on Wednesday showed 10.9 percent annual surge in Czech industrial output in March, and 0.8 percent rise in Slovenia. In equities markets, Polish bank stocks gave up some of the strong gains they posted on Tuesday after good earnings reports. The index of Warsaw-listed banks touched a 2-year high, before profit-taking knocked it down by 1.6 percent compared to Tuesday, even though Bank Pekao reported bigger-than-expected rise in its first-quarter net profit. CEE SNAPS AT 1415 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.64 26.64 -0.02 1.36% crown 50 00 % Hungary 310.5 311.4 +0.2 -0.56 forint 700 600 9% % Polish 4.217 4.226 +0.2 4.41% zloty 9 7 1% Romanian 4.549 4.549 +0.0 -0.32 leu 5 9 1% % Croatian 7.423 7.418 -0.07 1.77% kuna 5 5 % Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.0 0.25% dinar 400 350 8% Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 1011. 1010. +0.0 +9.7 33 96 4% 4% Budapest 33617 33509 +0.3 +5.0 .08 .99 2% 4% Warsaw 2390. 2413. -0.94 +22. 77 53 % 73% Bucharest 8331. 8315. +0.1 +17. 37 70 9% 59% Ljubljana 780.8 780.6 +0.0 +8.8 3 3 3% 1% Zagreb 1885. 1897. -0.60 -5.46 90 23 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 727.2 715.0 +1.7 +1.3 > 6 4 1% 8% Sofia 660.4 659.8 +0.0 +12. 5 9 8% 62% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.04 0.087 +062 +8bp > 6 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.013 -0.01 +032 +0bp > 8 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.818 0 +041 +3bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.997 0.008 +266 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.875 -0.00 +319 +1bp > 9 bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.433 -0.01 +303 +1bp R> 9 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.34 0.4 0.49 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.21 0.28 0.38 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.754 1.79 1.84 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices