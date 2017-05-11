版本:
CEE MARKETS-Bucharest stocks hit 9-year high on earnings reports, IPO

    * Stocks rise, earnings reports have been positive
    * Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, partly on Digi IPO
    * Romanian inflation rises, leu underperforms

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 11 Stocks hit a 9-year high in
Bucharest and a 20-month high in Prague on Thursday as Central
European equities were buoyed by good corporate earnings reports
and a major IPO in Romania.
    Cable and internet provider Digi Communication N.V. closed
one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPO) in the history
of the Bucharest bourse on Wednesday.
    The index gained half a percent, led by 1.2 percent
rise in OMV Petrom, Romania's top oil and gas firm
which reported a surge in first-quarter net profits.

    Earnings reports in the region and comments from companies
about their outlook have so far exceeded expectations, and
helped the index of Warsaw-listed banks hit a 2-year
high earlier this week.
    Warsaw's bluechip index led regional gains, rising
1.1 percent, driven by PKO BP bank, insurer PZU
 and copper producer KGHM, helped by a rebound
in copper prices.
    Prague's index hit a 20-month high despite an ongoing
Czech government crisis, after a batch of upbeat earning reports
from firms including energy group CEZ and Moneta Bank
.
    Slovenia's Krka, one of the region's biggest drug
makers, gained 1.4 percent after the firm reported a rise in
first-quarter net profits.
    In currency markets, the volatile Czech crown
retreated and the forint stayed near one-months highs
which they reached against the euro on Wednesday.
    The zloty was steady near 20-month highs.
    Regional currencies have been buoyed in the past days by
increased appetite for emerging market assets, a closing of
short positions opened before France's presidential elections,
and robust domestic economic data.
    The zloty might have received additional support for some
speculation that the Polish central bank may shift towards more
hawkish rhetoric at its meeting later this month, said Wolfgang
Ernst, analyst of Raiffeisen, in a note.
    "Given our take that the central bank will stick to its
wait-and-see stance and not hike rates in 2017 we would not
expect to see additional zloty strength," he added.
    The leu has been clearly underperforming regional
peers due to worries that a government drive to lift wages could
boost the budget deficit and inflation. It traded steady at 4.55
against the euro, near 6-week lows touched on Wednesday.
    Romanian inflation is still low in regional terms, but a
rebound to an annual rate of 0.6 percent in April, reported on
Thursday, "suggests that inflationary pressures are starting to
become more visible", ING analysts said in a note. 
    
